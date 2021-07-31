Terre Haute students in the graduating class of 2021 at Indiana Connections Academy in Indianapolis, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, include Matthew Carden, Michael Carden, Destiny Fish, Veronica Harris, Jackson Herndon, Abigail Morge, Lillian Pickens and Freddie Porter.
Wheaton College student Philip Rhoda of Terre Haute was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at the Illinois college.
Abigail Monken of Terre Haute and Erica Barker of Linton were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois.
Monken is a senior majoring in marketing. Barker is a sophomore majoring in health promo and fit management.
Kennedy Dawn Johnston of Carbon was named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Johnston, a senior majoring in economics, was named to the Dean’s List for the College of Business.
Three Illinois students were named to the Dean’s List at Bradley University Dean in Peoria, Ill., for spring 2021.
They include Johnna Armstrong Watson of Paris, majoring in psychology; Sydni Adams of Marshall, majoring in psychology; and Christiana Marlowe of Paris, majoring in management and leadership human resource management.
Emily Padgett of Terre Haute graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in Bible and ministry from Abilene Christian University in Texas.
She received her degree at May commencement in a combined ceremony for December 2020 and May 2021 graduates.
Carthage College at Kenosha, Wisconsin, recently named Jillian Hiatt of Marshall to its dean’s list for academic excellence during the spring 2021 semester.
Lt. Col. Kristen Dahle, a Terre Haute native, completed a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College on June 11. The Army War College provides the Army’s senior professional military education.
Dahle’s next position is executive officer for the chief of engineers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Washington, D.C.
