Shyanna Chapman of Oblong, Illinois, is one of more than 2,500 students named to the dean’s list for academic achievement at Austin Peay State University during the spring 2020 semester.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
On May 17, DePauw University hosted a virtual recognition ceremony to celebrate the achievements of the graduating class of 2020.
The ceremony can be viewed in its entirety at depauw.edu, and on Depauw University’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/DePauwUniversity.
Members of the class of 2020 include, Mallory Bell, Daniel Chua, Meaghan Etling, Christopher Hettinger, Benjamin Magnin, Chloe Reed and Madison Wagner, all from Terre Haute; Holly Acree, Dirk Fontaine, Megan Haltom, Jonah Jones-Stevens, Brayden White and Zachary Wilkerson, all from Greencastle; Morgan Black, Sydney Secuskie and Matana Tinkle, all from Rockville; Cecilia Slane of Robinson, Illinois; and Morgan Stearley of Center Point.
Halea Chubb of Hillsdale has been named to DePauw University’s Spring 2020 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a private liberal arts university in Greencastle.
The board of trustees at Culver-Stockton College at Canton, Missouri, voted on May 16 to confer the degrees for 215 graduates in the class of 2020. The 164th annual formal commencement ceremony, which was postponed because of the COVID-19 virus, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Oct. 25. Allyssa Thompson of Terre Haute earned a bachelor of science degree with a major in biological chemistry and pre-pharmacy.
Marianne Glaziner, a sophomore from Terre Haute majoring in biology, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Brescia University in Owensboro, Kentucky, for completing at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5-4.0 GPA.
