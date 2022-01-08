Addison Smodilla of Terre Haute has been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio Dominican University in Columbus. Smodilla is among 319 students who earned a place on the list this past semester. In order to make the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Goals, Pride and Achievements: Jan. 8, 2022
WEST TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Karen S. Graham, wife of Rev. Donald A. Graham, passed away on January 5, 2022. Funeral services to be held at Fitzpatrick Funeral Home, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM, with visitation scheduled on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until time of service.
Marie "Grannbunny" Murphy Secrest of Terre Haute died December 10th, 2021. Funeral Mass at 11:00am on Saturday, January 8th, 2022, in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 202 E. Washington St., Greencastle.
Dorothy J. Maxwell, 93, of Lafayette, IN, formerly of Terre Haute, IN passed away at Creasy Springs Healthcare in Lafayette Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM. Dorothy was born in Terre Haute, IN December 10, 1928, the daughter of the late Alonso and Viola (Dilks) Cooke and was a graduate o…
