Four area students were named to the 2021 fall Dean’s List at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. To be eligible for the list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Area students added to the list include Christiana Marlowe of Paris, Illinois, majoring in management and leadership, human resource management; Sydni Adams, Marshall, Illinois, majoring in psychology; William Cutter, Terre Haute, majoring in computer science; and Johnna Armstrong Watson of Paris, majoring in psychology.
Five area students were recently named to the Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois. They are Isabella Dunbar of Terre Haute, Adam Lee of Saint Bernice, Caleb Swearingen of Brazil, and Logan Stine and Tessa Stine of Casey, Illinois.
To qualify for inclusion on the list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Austin Peay State University at Clarksville, Tenn., recently named Christine Kline of Clinton to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during fall 2021. To qualify for the list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
