Jordan Augustus, a sophomore premed/predent major from West Terre Haute, was recently named to the fall 2021 semester Dean’s List at Bob Jones University at Greenville, S.C. Lauren McGlone, a sophomore business administration major from Terre Haute, also made the fall Dean’s List, which recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Marianne Glaziner of Terre Haute, a senior majoring in biology at Brescia University in Owensboro, Ky., has been named to the 2021 fall Dean’s List for completing at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5-4.0 GPA.
