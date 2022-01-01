Brylynn Kaye Ellis of Terre Haute received her Masters of Library Sciences degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, during a graduation ceremony on Dec. 18. She had received her undergraduate degree in history and anthropology from Indiana State University on Dec. 15, 2018.
Goals, Pride and Achievements: Jan. 1, 2022
Rickie Lee Helton passed away December 27, 2021. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at DeBaun Springhill Chapel from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Masonic services and funeral service will follow visitation.
