Southern New Hampshire University at Manchester recently named four area students to the fall 2021 President’s List. They are Stephen Hurley and Lacey Vischak, both of Terre Haute; Rachel Ballard of Palestine, Illinois; and Travis Knifley of Martinsville, Illinois. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
I I I
Katie Cheek of Oblong, Illinois, qualified for the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
I I I
Terre Haute’s Broderick Schwartz was among students to graduate fall 2021 from University of Iowa at Iowa City. Schwartz was a student in the Graduate College whose program of study was electrical and computer engineering. The degree awarded was a master of science.
I I I
Olivia Standerfer of Marshall, Illinois, has been named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the fall 2021 semester at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.