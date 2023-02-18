  • Augustana College announced its Dean’s List for the 2022-23 fall semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.

John Stofferahn of Terre Haute

• • •

  • Carthage College released its fall Dean’s List. To qualify, students must have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

Jillian Hiatt of Marshall, Illinois

Mackenzie Horutz of Rockville, Indiana

