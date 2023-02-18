- Augustana College announced its Dean’s List for the 2022-23 fall semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.
John Stofferahn of Terre Haute
• • •
- Carthage College released its fall Dean’s List. To qualify, students must have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Jillian Hiatt of Marshall, Illinois
Mackenzie Horutz of Rockville, Indiana
