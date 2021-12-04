Hannah and Holly Buchanan of Rockville were appointed Presidential Ambassadors at DePauw University in Greencastle in November.
Presidential Ambassadors are DePauw’s best and brightest leaders chosen because they personify the charisma and spirit of today’s DePauw student. These seniors serve as official student representatives at university and alumni gatherings with focus on making guests feel welcomed, engaged and warmly assisted and hold themselves to the highest possible standard at all times.
I I I
Robin Vogel of Rockville was a member of the cast for the Albright College Theatre production of “Sensitive Guys,” Nov. 4-7. Vogel played both Jordan and Katie for the production, performed in Wachovia Theatre. Vogel is member of the Domino Players Company. A graduate of Harrisonburg High School, Vogel is majoring in Alpha at Albright College in Reading, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.