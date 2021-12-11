Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society at Lexington, Va., welcomed 350 new initiates from 17 universities during October 2021. Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Indiana State University students includeJadelyn Barnhart of Marshall and NikkiDavidson of Martinsville, Illinois; and from Terre Haute, Richmond Amakye, Jaye Hueston,Jessica Clark-Surface, Lara Landis, William Adu-Mensah, Verley Lanns-Isaac, Aleighya Burns-McCallister and Elizabeth Umstead,
Robin Vogel of Rockville was a member of the cast for the Albright College Theatre production of “Sensitive Guys,” Nov. 4-7. Vogel played both Jordan and Katie for the production, performed in Wachovia Theatre. Vogel is member of the Domino Players Company. Vogel, a soprano, also participated in Albright College’s “Dreams of Winter” choral concert on Nov. 20 as a member of the Lion Chorale and Leo Chorum.
A graduate of Harrisonburg High School, Vogel is majoring in Alpha at Albright College in Reading, Pa.
Hannah and Holly Buchanan of Rockville were appointed Presidential Ambassadors at DePauw University in Greencastle in November. Presidential Ambassadors are DePauw’s best and brightest leaders chosen because they personify the charisma and spirit of today’s DePauw student.
These seniors serve as official student representatives at university and alumni gatherings with focus on making guests feel welcomed, engaged and warmly assisted and hold themselves to the highest possible standard at all times.
