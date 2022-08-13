Samuel Pollock of Terre Haute has been selected as an apprentice for the 2022-23 UA Little Rock Law Review by the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.
Kimberly Gleason of Terre Haute graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Medicine and Public Health with a master of science in applied biotechnology.
Chad Reese of West Terre Haute was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association announced the 2021-22 MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
• Brock Barger of Terre Haute
• Mikaila Sullivan of Terre Haute
Tufts University named Daniel Graham, of Terre Haute, to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater for the semester.
Indiana State University Federal Credit Union announced its scholarship winners for the 2022-2023 school year. This year’s recipients are Kaitlyn David (Terre Haute South Vigo High School), Brylie Pelfrey (Indiana State University), Jennica Sutton (Riverton Parke Jr./Sr. High School) and Zachary Weir (Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College). Each winner will receive a $2,000 scholarship to be distributed over the course of one academic year.
The Credit Union continues to expand its scholarship offerings by awarding four scholarships this year. Eligibility requirements include being among the Credit Union’s membership and pursuing an undergraduate degree at either Indiana State University or Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The scholarship is based on the students’ academic achievements, school activities and community involvement.
The Credit Union was also able to award three $250 Book Scholarships. Those winners are Keegan Beeler (West Vigo High School), Morgan Boehler (Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College) and Sadie Herring (West Vigo High School).
Indiana State University Federal Credit Union recently awarded two dedicated teachers $250 each for their classrooms as part of the Teacher Gratitude Giveaway. Those winners are Angie Guevara from Otter Creek Middle School and Carol Thomas from North Central High School.
Nominated teachers were from the credit union’s Select Employee Group school corporations: Vigo County School Corporation, Clay Community School Corporation, Northeast School Corporation, and Southwest School Corporation. The winners were drawn at random.
