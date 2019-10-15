Terre Haute, IN (47807)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.