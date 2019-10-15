Lauren Weber of Robinson, Illinois, is a freshmen this fall in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. Her academic major is biology.
Alexandria Bryant of Terre Haute earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta during the summer 2019 semester.
Lakeview College of Nursing at Danville, Illinois, recently recognize students who achieved the transition into clinical practice within their bachelor’s degree nursing program. Those honored in the I-Hotel and Conference Center at Champaign, Illinois include Koti York of West Terre Haute and Illinois students Darby McNeil of Martinsville, Teah Rasche of Paris and Macy Thilker of Casey.
On Aug. 19, Jessica Organ of Rosedale began her studies at the University of Findlay in Ohio. She is pursuing a master’s degree in rhetoric and writing.
Four area student-athletes have been named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll for achieving at least a 3.40 grade point average for the 2019 spring semester at DePauw University in Greencastle. They include Morgan Stearley of Center Point, and Terre Haute students Layla Ahmadi, Erin Friedrich and Meaghan Etling.
DePauw University senior opposite hitter Morgan Stearley of Center Point has been named the North Coast Athletic Conference Volleyball Athlete of the Week for her performance in DePauw’s recent two match sweep over Hiram College and Allegheny College. Stearley tallied a total of 33 kills between the two matches, while recording 20 digs and committing just seven errors across both matches. Currently leading the NCAC in kills per set (4.32) and total kills (216), Stearley has made a significant impact on the Tigers attacking efforts as it improved to 10-5 overall with the two-match sweep.
