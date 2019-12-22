Addison Smodilla of Terre Haute has been named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Ohio Dominican University in Columbus. To make the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Two Illinois students were recently recognized and inducted into the Nursing Developing Honor Society at Lakeview College in Danville, Illinois. They include Jason Tegeler of Paris and Madisyn Verostko of West Union.
To be considered for membership within the Nursing Developing Honor Society each student was required to be within the top one-third of their graduating class, hold a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better, and demonstrate excellence in scholarship. Overall, 16 students were inducted at the end of the fall 2019 semester.
Lakeview College of Nursing Honor Society is a developing chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, a prestigious international nursing honor society.
