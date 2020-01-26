Kassandra Fetz of Jasonville was one of 66 students named to the College of Pharmacy dean’s list for Fall 2019. Dean’s list standing is reserved for full-time students with a 3.80 or higher grade-point average.
Jillian Bellman of Bloomfield, Bekah Potter of Clinton and Crislyn Woods of Linton were named to the dean’s list by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester.
Lindsay Welker of Terre Haute was one of more than 1,800 University of Iowa students to celebrate earning their degree during the school’s commencement ceremonies staged in December after the completion of the fall 2019 semester. Welker received a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Sport and Recreation Management.
Dawson Nelson of Brazil and Emma Beachy of Rosedale were recently named to the fall 2019 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University in Ohio. The recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
University of Illinois Springfield recently awarded Savannah Lashbrook of Marshall, Illinois an $18,000 Lincoln Merit Scholarship for tuition over four years. In the fall she plans to major in elementary education. After graduation, she hopes to become an elementary school teacher, possibly teaching art. The scholarship is awarded based on GPA and ACT/SAT scores and can be renewed for a total of four years if the student maintains college GPA requirements. To receive $18,000 over four years, students must earn a 24-26 on their ACT or a minimum 1160 SAT score and hold a minimum high school GPA of 3.76 or above.
Several area students were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at University of Evansville. They include Kyana Griffith of Linton, a sophomore majoring in accounting; Grant Oxford of Robinson, Illinois, a senior majoring in management; Braden Chittick of Paris, Illinois, a junior majoring in creative writing; Rebecca Riggs of Bloomfield, a sophomore majoring in criminal justice; Jesse Batronis of Rockville, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering; Ricardo Martinez of Carlisle, a senior majoring in music education; Jared Bailey of Oblong, Illinois, a sophomore majoring in neuroscience; Nicole Hutchcraft of Sullivan, a senior majoring in exercise science; Corinne Buchanan of Greencastle, a sophomore majoring in public health; Anne Hannon of Sullivan, a senior majoring in public health; Miranda Blocher of Bloomfield, a senior majoring in athletic training; and Stephanie Hawkins of Robinson, Illinois, a senior majoring in nursing.
To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean’s List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more, excluding pass/fail courses, and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
