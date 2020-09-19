Carson Brown of Linton is one of 10 recipients of Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships to start a college education with the Class of 2024 at DePauw University in Greencastle. The scholarships are awarded to Indiana residents who plan to attend a four-year, public or private college or university in Indiana. The scholarships provide full tuition, fees and book stipends for four years.
Lincoln Trail College at Robinson, Ill., recently released its academic honor lists for the spring 2020 semester. Three lists have been established by Illinois Eastern Community Colleges to indicate students who have achieved academic excellence. To qualify for any of the honor lists, a student must be enrolled full-time (12 hours or more) and must be taking college-level classes. To be named to the Chief Executive Officer’s Academic Honors List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.90 or greater on a 4.0 scale; between 3.75 and 3.89 for the President’s Academic Honors List; and between 3.50 and 3.74 for the Dean’s Academic Honor’s List.
The following students made the spring Chief Executive Officer’s Academic Honors List:
From Robinson: Conner Allen, Gina Aten, Mariah Aten, Sydni Bailey, Taylor Bayer, Zane Belford, Mary Collins, Kelly Garrard, Taylor Gosnell, Mason Mckee, Nathan Meese, Ryan Mikeworth, Esperanza Murillo, Sarah Peternel, Brittney Rector, Jessica Rice, Joyce Richards, Landyn Shonk, Abigail Tennyson and Sophie Watson.
Hutsonville: Logan Bennett and Holly Haddix.
From Newton, Dalton Cantrell; and from Palestine, Allison Dunlap.
From Oblong: Allyssa Adams, Jayce Fielder, Ryan Gill, Camryn Mendenhall, Leland Reece and Carrie Sablone.
Flat Rock, Caleb Fisher and Alexandria Kirk; from Martinsville, Travis Hollinsworth, Braden Hook and Mallory Price; from West Union, Anna Hone; and from Brazil, Indiana, Emily Yocom.
Students who made the spring President’s Academic Honors List include:
From Robinson: Charles Brimberry, Jordan Christy, Madysen Clark, Cole Cooper, Lori Goble, Robert Seaton, Cydnee Weber and Tayler Wilson.
From Marshall, Illinois, Reid Brown; Newton, Devin Hartman and Seth Wills; from Hutsonville, Abbygail Gangloff and Harleigh Haddix; and from Flat Rock, Matthew Kollenbroich-Shea and Tanner Otey.
Oblong: Carlie Bradbury, Jennifer Sheridan, Jamie Ulrey, Nora Warner and Madison Workman.
From Palestine, Christina Provines; and from Pimento, Indiana, Morgan Manning.
The following students made the spring Dean’s Academic Honors List:
Robinson: William Black, Kenzie Chapman, Morgan Graupmann, Joseph Scott, Ashton Wesley and Shawn Yealick.
From Flat Rock, Courtney Hughes, Wyatt Rinsch and Shawna Windham; and from Marshall, Illinois, Kyler Pankey and Myriah Warner.
From Casey, Morgan Boyer; West Union, Grace Gillaspy; Martinsville, Blake Graham; Palestine, Mason Griffin; Oblong, Samantha Johnson; and Hutsonville, Jessica Parmenter.
From Clinton, Indiana, Breann Smith; and Terre Haute, Adam Craig.
