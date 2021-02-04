Student-athletes at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois, combined for a GPA above 3.0 for the 14th consecutive semester. In the fall 2020 semester, the department had a combined GPA of 3.25.
Seven of the eight teams earned GPAs over 3.0, led by the golf team’s 3.73 GPA. The baseball team had a 3.44 GPA followed by the women’s basketball team’s 3.42 GPA. The volleyball team had a GPA of 3.38 and the softball team had a 3.35 GPA. The women’s soccer team finished the fall semester with a 3.28 GPA and the men’s basketball team had a 3.12 GPA. The men’s soccer team had a 2.4 GPA in the fall.
Lincoln Trail College at Robinson, Ill., recently released its academic honor lists for the fall 2020 Semester. Three lists have been established by Illinois Eastern Community Colleges to indicate students who have achieved academic excellence. To qualify for any of the honor lists, a student must be enrolled full-time (12 hours or more) and must be taking college-level classes. To be named to the Chancellor’s Academic Honors List, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.90 or greater on a 4.0 scale; between 3.75 and 3.89 for the President’s Academic Honors List; and between 3.50 and 3.74 for the Dean’s Academic Honor’s List.
Chancellor’s Academic Honors List includes Robinson students Brian Adams, Sydni Bailey, Kody Ballew, Blake Barrett, Tyler Beard, Jonathan Beverly, Kinley Block, Mary Collins, Anthony Conner, Cole Cooper, Hailey Dean, Tia Floyd, Zacheriah Frasher, Lori Goble, Josh Green, Annie Hays, Dyana Hensley, Seth Kestranek, Sebastian Kuhns, Myles Land, Samantha Matthews, Blake McKay, Nathan Meese, Cade Nelis, Carlei Sapp, Robert Seaton, Resa Shaner, Jared Shaw, Abiodun Soneye, Micah Troutt and Lexi Wilson.
Also, Oblong students Nicholas Brown, Katie Cheek, Carrie Sablone, Jennifer Sheridan and Madison Workman; Flat Rock students Caleb Fisher, Matthew Kollenbroich and Connor O’Dell; Hutsonville students Holly Haddix, Maci Pruitt and Brittany Young; Travis Hollingsworth of Martinsville; Palestine students Abbey McCord, Travis Selby and Heather Zink; Kyler Pankey of Marshall, Illinois; Lakynn Walker of Flora; and Melissa Townsend of Brazil, Indiana.
President’s Academic Honors List includes Robinson students Blaise Beauchamp, Ike Book, Cade Carlson, Kyle Cortner, Halle Ellis, Justin Fickling, Winter Harmsen, Destiny Hill, Levi Hodge, Trista Koertge, Mallory Mundy, Tahjanay Perry, Sarah Peternel, Hannah Poehler, Jazmin Ramirez, Will Richter, Mackenzie Rinehart, Jazmyn Rodriquez, Joshua Rosborough, Nicole Smith, Myka Snyder, Ashley Wells and Alex Wilzbach.
Also Allison Dunlap of Palestine; Flora student William Lehman; Samantha Parker of Martinsville; Wyatt Rinsch of Flat Rock; Bailey Siverly, West Union; and Oblong students Morgan Gill, Micah Janes, Mackenzi McIntosh and Taylor Tracy.
Dean’s Academic Honor’s List includes Robinson students Jayley Akers, Jonathon Alexander, Conner Allen, Camryn Antes, Zane Belford, William Black, Rebekah Burkhart, Madilyn Ellingsworth, Savannah Fitts, Julia Gallion, Giovana Garcia, Jose Gomez, Sofia Guerra, Amber Hixon, Chase Johnson, Destanee Liston, Kelsey Mitchell, Abigail Scott, Wyatt Shoulders, Vayda Smith, Dayton Thurman, Madison Newman, Maxwell Palmieri and Jeremiah Patterson.
Also Lydia Henson of Flora; Dylenn Nash, West Union; Oblong students Keeley Johnson, Callie Meadows and Logan Richards; and Casey students Morgan Boyer and Luke Richards.
Vermillion County 4-H Forestry Judging team members recently attended a state contest in a virtual format. The senior team placed 7th overall in the state. Highest placing individuals were Liam Heber, placing 8th in the state in junior division, and Mary Smith, placing 11th in the state in senior division. Other senior team members and individual overall placings in the state were McKenzie Sorg, 18th, and Samantha Sexton, 28th. This team placed 7th overall in the state. Other junior team members and their placings in the state contest were Sarah Smith, 57th; Emily Sorg, 76th; and Kaydan Willhite, 91st.
Justin Janney of Casey, Illinois, recently enrolled for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Findlay in Ohio. Janney is pursuing a doctor of physical therapy degree.
