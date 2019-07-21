Lakeview College of Nursing recently awarded a bachelor of science in nursing degree to three area students during the college’s spring commencement ceremony in Danville, Illinois. Colleen Perry of Paris, daughter of Beth Morley of Laconia, New Hampshire, graduated from the college’s Charleston location. Erica Winters, daughter of Kim Reynolds of Martinsville and Eric Winters of Casey, graduated from the Charleston location. She also is a 2014 graduate of Martinsville Jr./Sr. High School. Jackie Wyrick, a 2009 graduate of Paris Cooperative High School, graduated from the Charleston location. She is the daughter of Amy Bennett of Paris and Raymond Wyrick of Terre Haute, and is married to Joey Tibbs of Paris.
Terre Haute resident Spencer Danielson received a degree from the University of Dayton in Ohio during the spring 2019 commencement ceremony.
Upper Iowa University at Fayette has named elementary education major Mara Russell of Terre Haute to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade-point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Two Terre Haute students enrolled during the 2019 spring term at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa were named to the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). The President’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students Shelby Taylor andHeidi Mattick.
Molly Essig of Terre Haute earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for spring 2019 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Jodie Ann Bledsoe of Terre Haute received a bachelor of arts degree during spring commencement in May from The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa.
Eastern Illinois University in Charleston awarded degrees to four spring 2019 graduates from Terre Haute. They are Reanna I. Clendenen, bachelor of arts; Natalie P. Lewis, master of science; Alexandra M. Pickens, master of science; and Barbara J.White, master of science and a certificate.
Umang T. Desai, a resident of Terre Haute, was named to the dean’s list at Boston University for the spring semester.
Clayton Titus of Marshall, Illinois, is among spring 2019 graduates at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Titus graduated with a bachelor of science with a major in agribusiness: horticulture option.
Douglas Sherrill of West Union, Illinois, was recognized for academic excellence at the annual Distinguished Faculty Lecture and Honors Convocation on April 25 at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois.
Corinne Owen from West Terre Haute graduated in May with a degree in MSN Family Nurse Practitioner from Bradley University at Peoria, Illinois.
Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Illinois, recently announced its honors list for spring semester 2019.
To be eligible for the CEO’s Honors List, a student must have a GPA of 3.90-4.0 based on a 4.0 scale and must have been enrolled for at least 12 semester hours for the spring semester. Students on the CEO’s Honors List include Xuanjing Chen and Brooke Kamplain, both of Robinson.
The Dean’s Honors List includes those students with a GPA of 3.50 to 3.74 based on a 4.0 scale who have been enrolled in at least 12 hours for the spring semester. Students named to the Dean’s Honors List include Ryder Collins and Taylor Schymick of Flora; Kiersten Brewer of Newton; and Gina Aten and Curtis Nidey, both of Robinson.
Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, has awarded $6,000 in scholarships to local students to further their education in the medical field. Scholarships and winners for the 2019-20 school year include:
PCH Volunteers’ Scholarships for $1,000 are available to high school graduating seniors and Horizon Health employees. Winners are Margaret Herbek, graduating senior at Paris High School, who will attend Ivy Tech Community College with plans to become a surgical technician; and Breanna Astrosky, a CNA in Horizon Health’s Dermatology Department, who is working toward an associate’s degree in nursing at Lincoln Trail College with plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing and become a nurse practitioner.
PCH Volunteers’-Pat Spillman Memorial Scholarships for $500 are available to high school graduating seniors and Horizon Health employees to further their education in nursing: Olivia Allison, graduating senior at Kansas High School, who will study nursing at Lake Land College; and Natalie Sherwood, a CNA at Horizon Health’s Paris Clinic, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Indiana State University.
Doc Acklin Healthcare Scholarships for $1,000 are available to graduating seniors from Paris Cooperative High School who embody the character traits of the late Dr. James Acklin (scholastic ability, participation in athletics, and character): Brooklyn Westerfield, of Paris, who will study animal sciences/pre-veterinary medicine at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; and Emilee Roush, of Paris, who will study nursing at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Nursing Foundation Scholarships for $500 are available to applicants who are currently enrolled in, or have been accepted into, a nursing program. These scholarships are provided by Horizon Health’s Department of Nursing: Carly Wilson, of Paris, who is attending Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis; and Taylor Stevens, of Paris, who is attending Lake Land College.
Kentucky Wesleyan College at Owensboro, Kentucky, recently announced the spring 2019 dean’s list. Mallory Nease of Terre Haute was eligible for the dean’s list after attaining a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Terre Haute students Lindsay Welker and Justin Jenkins were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences who achieve a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded course work during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the Dean’s List for that semester.
Kennedy Johnston of Carbon has been named to the deans’ list/Explore Center List of Distinguished Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. Johnston, a sophomore economics major, was named to the dean’s list for the College of Business.
