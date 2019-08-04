Katelyn Snodgrass, a 2019 senior of Parke Heritage High School in Rockville, has earned a $500 scholarship from Hunter Estate & Elder Law that will aid in her tuition and book fees while attending Indiana University this fall.
The Parke Heritage guidance counselor made Snodgrass aware of the scholarship last year and encouraged her to apply.
In a scholarship essay titled “What the American Dream Means to Me,” Snodgrass advocated that, “it [the American Dream] isn’t a probable reality with the issue of equal opportunity.” She felt that until there are fewer socioeconomic gaps, the American Dream doesn’t have the same promise for the nation’s future.
Hunter Estate & Elder Law is accepting applications for the 2020 scholarship awards through March 1 at hunterlawoffice.net/scholarship.
