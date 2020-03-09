Krislynn Bailey has been awarded the Saint Mother Theodore Guerin Scholarship for Saint Mary of the Woods College. Over 30 applicants vied for the honor of the $10,000 renewable four-year scholarship, which also includes housing, an Ipad and a trip to France, the birthplace of St. Mother Theodore Guerin. Bailey is a senior at Terre Haute North Vigo High School. She is the daughter of Missy Bailey and Chris Bailey of Terre Haute.
III
Jennifer Garcia-Israel was recently honored in Chicago by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation with a silver medallion and a one-time $1,000 grant in the Healthcare and Science Category. Eighteen recipients in each region were chosen from over 13,000 applicants. Garcia-Israel is also in the running for the National Youth Awards sponsored by the same organization. She is a senior at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, and is the daughter of Gustavo Garcia and Debra Israel.
III
Music of mystery and adventure will fill the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts as the Trine University Wind Ensemble performs music from television shows and movies related to secret agents and spying at its Feb. 23 concert.
“I Spy: A Concert of Espionage” begins at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The wind ensemble is under the direction of Prof. Mark Kays, chair of Trine’s Music Department.
Area students performing with the Wind Ensemble include:
Josie Shields of Shelburn, playing alto saxophone. Shields is majoring in Chemical Engineering at Trine.
Jason Childress of Bloomfield, playing percussion. Childress is majoring in Chemical Engineering at Trine.
The concert opens with “Get Smart” by Irving Szathmary, followed by “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” by Daniel Pemberton.
Assistant director Alyssa Newbill will conduct “Mission: Impossible” by Lalo Schifrin and Danny Elfman, then Kays will return to the podium for “The Pink Panther” by Henry Mancini and “Bond James Bond,” arranged by Stephen Bulla, which includes music from Goldfinger, The Spy Who Loved Me, The World Is Not Enough, Skyfall and Live and Let Die.
III
Lincoln Trail College recognized the top scholars in Crawford County at the 2020 Crawford County Award for Excellence reception on Jan. 30. The students and their families were invited to Lincoln Trail College to receive the CCAE Scholarship, which is awarded to the top 10 percent of the graduating class at each Crawford County high school. The award is LTC’s highest-level award that is given to prospective students.
“We want to encourage these students to come to Lincoln Trail College,” says coordinator of Marketing and Public Information Chris Forde. “We know that high-achieving students enrich the educational environment, especially as LTC embraces collaborative and peer-to-peer learning activities in the classroom.”
This is the third year Lincoln Trail College is offering the CCAE Scholarship. Part of the reason LTC started offering the scholarship is that the county’s top students were not always looking at the College as a potential choice. “In some cases, the top students weren’t even applying to LTC,” says Forde. “We want to make sure that they know that we are an excellent choice as they begin working toward a college degree.”
Jayce Fielder is a past recipient of the CCAE Scholarship who attended Lincoln Trail College. Initially, he was weighing other college options and had been admitted to the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. “Being awarded the Crawford County Award for Excellence Scholarship was by far the leading reason I decided to come to LTC,” says Fielder. “I’m sure glad that I did.”
Students heard about the advantages offered by Lincoln Trail College during the event, including small class sizes and individual attention. They also heard about the successes of LTC graduates and how they can transfer their credits to other universities after graduation. One of the biggest benefits of the CCAE Scholarship is that it covers tuition, fees, and books for LTC classes so recipients will be able to save money on their college expenses.
“Lincoln Trail College can be a great start for these students or any student for that matter,” says Forde. “College can be expensive, but Lincoln Trail College is a financially smart decision. Not only has LTC been continually recognized as one of the top colleges in the nation, but we’ve also been recognized as the 11th most affordable college in the nation.”
Past CCAE Scholarship recipients have been among LTC’s top students. Already this year, nine of this year’s CCAE recipients have committed to attending Lincoln Trail College full-time in the fall while three others plan to take summer classes at LTC.
Here are the 2020 Crawford County Award for Excellence Recipients:
Robinson High School: Alysha Clements, Ella Dorfmueller, Jeffry Hermann, Matthew Jenkins, Kaitlyn Powell, Ashton Roberts, Josh Rosborough, Charlee Stewart, Stevee Walker and Spencer Roe-Weaver
Palestine High School: Sheltann Waller, Abbey McCord, Kendra Biggs and Seth Bailey
Oblong High School: Katie Cheek, Mackenzi McIntosh, Alyssa Potts and Micah Janes
Hutsonville High School: Ashlyn Matthews, Paige Matthews, KT Nessly and Marah Matthews
III
Five students from the Wabash Valley were among the 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall semester at the University of Alabama that were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). They are Kayla Lynn Market of Brazil (dean’s list); David A Williams of Greencastle (Presidents list); Layla J Purvis of Sullivan (deans list); Shelby Elissa Taylor of Terre Haute (Presidents list) and Heidi Jo Mattick of Terre Haute (Presidents list).
III
Taylor Turner, a senior who attended Terre Haute North Vigo High School, was named to Oglethorpe University’s fall 2019 dean’s list. To be named to the dean’s list, students must achieve at least a 3.50 term grade-point average while earning 12 or more semester hours.
III
Christopher Eversole of Terre Haute has been named to the fall 2019 President’s list at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the President’s list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
III
Kennedy Johnston of Carbon has been named to the deans’ list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Johnston, a junior economics major, was named to the dean’s list for the College of Business.
III
Molly Essig of Terre Haute earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for fall 2019 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.