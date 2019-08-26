Lakeview College of Nursing in Charleston, Illinois, awarded scholarships to three local students for the summer 2019 semester. They are Harold Henson of Paris, who received an LCN Board Scholarship Honoring Florence Pankey; Deedra Morris of Marshall, who received an LCN Board Scholarship Honoring Rohert Ewbank and an LCN Board Scholarship Honoring John Douglas; and Madisyn Verostko of West Union, who received an LCN Board Scholarship Honoring Rachel Heron.
Jonah Eckert of Terre Haute was named to the dean’s list with distinction for the spring 2019 term at Bluffton University in Ohio. Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.
Anakin Fry of Cory graduated with honors from the Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics and Humanities in Muncie, Indiana, at the high school’s commencement on May 25.
Located on the campus of Ball State University, the Indiana Academy is a nationally ranked public high school for gifted and high ability students.
Fry attended Clay City Junior-Senior High School and will attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Deric McGlone of Terre Haute joined members of the upcoming freshman class as Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, hosted Summer Orientation ‘19 on June 14-15 or June 21-22. McGlone plans to major in communication when classes begin Sept. 4.
Three students from the Wabash Valley earned scholarships from Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston, Illinois, for the spring 2018 semester.
They were: Sophie Owen of West Terre Haute, who received the Chuck and Marg Young Memorial Scholarship; Colleen Perry of Paris, Illinois, who received the Russell D. Acton Memorial Nursing School Scholarship; and Jason Richart of Robinson, Illinois, who received the Dean’s Scholarship.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree.
Carson Florkowski of Robinson, Illinois, was named to the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences spring 2019 dean’s List. During this term, Carson’s academic major was Biology. She was among 1,550 undergraduates who qualified for the spring 2019 College of Arts and Sciences dean’s list. To be included on the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 GPA.
Cheyenne Flood of Terre Haute has been named to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester. Founded in 1864, St. Louis College of Pharmacy is one of the oldest and largest colleges of pharmacy in the nation.
Two Terre Haute students were among 388 students who were on the spring 2019 dean’s list at Manchester University. They are Ping Lin,who is in the doctoral program in pharmacy, and Sierra Mitchell, who is studying social work. The students achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes this spring at the school in northeast Indiana.
Zoe Rebekah Puerner of Brazil graduated from Wheaton College in Illinois in 2019 with a bachelor of arts degree in international relations.
More than 445 students were eligible to participate in the summer commencement program on Aug. 9 at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. Candidates for graduation included David Inman of West Terre Haute. He earned a bachelor of science in recreation and sport management.
