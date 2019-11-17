Three Terre Haute residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university held its 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio); 72nd (Anaheim, California); 73rd (Salt Lake City, Utah); and 74th (Seattle, Washington) commencement ceremonies this spring and summer to celebrate the recent graduation of more than 10,000 students from across the country.
• Luis Damanis has earned a master of business administration degree.
• Ashley Givens has earned a master of science, nursing — leadership and management (BSN to MSN) degree
• Jeremy Miller has earned a bachelor of science, business management degree
The Riverton Parke High School Spell Bowl team is headed to Purdue University to represent Class 4 in the 35th annual Indiana Academic Spell Bowl State Finals after winning the area contest at Terre Haute South Vigo on Nov. 4. The Panthers tallied 40 points to outdistance their competition, North Central of Farmersburg and Parke Heritage, and will now go against four other teams on the Loeb Theater stage on Saturday, Nov. 16. Those schools are Barr-Reeve High School, Washington Township High School, Elkhart Christian Academy and Northeast Dubois High School.
RP was led at the area contest by junior Macy Johnson’s perfect score. Others on the team are Addie Moeller, Emilee Hartzler, Katie Watson, Mikayla Plank, Mason Rickard, Lindsey Peterson, Evan Price, Gabby Campbell and Anna Porter. Laura Bennett is the team’s coach.
Riverton Parke Junior High School won first place among Class 4 schools on Nov. 5 at the Junior Division Indiana Academic Spell Bowl area contest at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Terre Haute.
Five schools competed in the Panthers’ division, and RP’s 38 points won over North Central JH, Rivet MS, and Parke Heritage MS. RP was led at the area contest by eighth-grader Emma Thomas’ near-perfect score.
In addition to Thomas, RPJHS spellers include Brielle Cottom, Lizzy Leitgabel, Jenna Batty, Meghan Fellows, Izzy Campbell, Daisy Johnson, Kyndall Dunn, Brogan Collom and Charlie Belcher.
The Panthers were coached by English teacher Lisa Harmon.
Rockville Elementary had a poster contest during Red Ribbon Week. Each classroom was to design a poster using the Red Ribbon Week theme. Staff members then voted on their favorite poster. In the kindergarten to second-grade group, Mrs. Sherri Paxton’s first-grade class was the winner. Their poster was “Whooo Needs Drugs, Not Us.” For the third to fifth grades, Mrs. DeLisa Schelsky’s class was named the winner with their poster, “Don’t Get Caught in a Web of Drugs.”
One student from each class won a Red Ribbon T-shirt. The students were selected by their teacher based on participation in the Red Ribbon activities or by a random process. Students receiving T-shirts include Joe Smith, Sophia Taylor, Maya McLoughlin, Scarlett Rose, Abigail Mullins, Tanner Goodwin, Myleigh Herron, Athen Doan, Haden Leclerc, Eli Seay, Ryder Smith, Kenleigh Berry, Caydence Whitmer, Emme Carpenter and Marianna Ponce.
The Sullivan FFA chapter in the Southwest School Corporation has been selected to receive a 2020 Indiana State Department of Agriculture grant in the amount of $2,856. The grant will be used to help Sullivan FFA pay for the cost and equipment associated with their participation in the Wabash Valley Youth Classic swine show.
“Not only will this enable us to put on a better activity, it will also allow us to get some equipment that can be used at the show as well as in our program,” said Sullivan FFA adviser Jeff Miller.
