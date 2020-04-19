Lakeview College of Nursing at Charleston, Illinois, awarded scholarships to three area students for the spring 2020 semester. Harold Henson of Paris, Illinois, received the Don and Donna Longer Scholarship, Deedra Morris of Marshall, Illinois, received the Helen Feldkamp Memorial Scholarship and Macy Thilker of Casey, Illinois, received the Russell D. Acton Memorial Scholarship.
III
Megan Ramer of Terre Haute was named to the dean’s list for fall 2019 at the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick. Students named to the dean’s list achieved a GPA of between 3.5 to 3.99 while enrolled as full-time students in the given term.
III
Parke Heritage High School has named its honor roll members for the third nine weeks.
Distinguished Honor Roll
Freshmen: Ava Barger, Logan Barnbrook, Josie Bodine, Mason Bowsher, Ashlee Clodfelter, Aidan Gillooly, Haley Holcomb, Hailey Liebrandt, Garrett McCalister, Stella Mrazik, Alison Nicholas, Emma Norman, Paige Patton, Jonathan Slater and Hannah Thurman
Sophomores: Drew Brown, Jasmyne Everson, Ethan Fleener, Carly Harpold, Evan James, Chloe Kramer, Matthew Lacy, Grace Ramsay, Joseph Seward and Kristen Wood
Juniors: Franco Alongi, Hanna Beirman, Alexa Blackwell, Bailey Bollinger, Davanda Brown, Cassandra Clark, Atlantis Clendenin, Jordyn Dowd, Jillian Gregg, Gillian Jeffers, Taylor Kelly, Anna Kiefner, Hollie Kouns, Madison Millspaugh, Louis Monik, Morgan Newnum, Jacob Ramsay, Oakley Smith, Landen Stewart, Emma Swaim, Olivia Swinehart, Cheyenne Tate, Trevor Thompson, Kristan Ward and Lindsay Whitlow
Seniors: Sydney Bigger, Seth Bollinger, Mia Bonomo, Kara Hayes, Brenna Henning, Amber Johnson, Meghan Sliz, Lorenzo Tassi, Logan White and Jorden Wood
High Honor Roll
Freshmen: Rebekah Ayres, Ashlynn Casey, Kaylen Hanson, Aubrey Hart, Aleah Haworth, Reed Herrick, Ashlyn Hybarger, Gavin Jacks, Bailey Jeffers, Aedon King, Kathryn McCall, Madelyn Mikus, Ema Pender, Baylee Ramey, Chloe Ritchey and Jaclyn Wombles
Sophomores: Jenna Brown, Tara Cooper, Noah Crane, Honesty Forrest, Abigail Henderson, Hannah O’Brien, Chloe Patton and Bethany Wilson
Juniors: Wyatt Barger, Robert Cheatham, Ericka Clodfelter, Alyssa Crandell, Kelsey Crandell, Faith Criswell, Roger Crowder, Riley Ferguson, Lexy Hanks, Chloe Hardman, Natalie Jones, Kandyse Lewis, Ethan Long, Ammalee McCall, Abigail Nicholas, Jake Roberts and Dreama Wilson
Seniors: Wyatt Griffin, Karlee Jeffries, Macy Kent, Blake Lamb, Noelanie Loomis, Macy Millspaugh, Jarod Pattengale, Austin Petrillo, Elizabeth Phillips, Megan Query, Dawson Seward, Joshua Thurman and Braxton Vincent
Honor Roll
Freshmen: Gabriela Falls, Madison Fransted, Brooke Gardenhire, Gavin Gearld, Israel Gleason, Colby Johnston, Braiden Malicoat, Mason McVay, Sutton Ramsay, Owen Rolison, Grant Thompson and Hank York
Sophomores: Nicole Batchelor, Joel Gooch, Jordan Hammontree, Ali Hetrick, Morghan Laney, Randi Long, Chase McIntyre, Austin Ritchey, Clayton Smith, Stormy Swaim and De’anna Winters
Juniors: Benjamin Blacketer, Olivia Branam, Robert Gearld, Logan Girdler, Lexi Jones, Ozzy Jones, Annaleise Kemmerling, Brecken Lewis, Jordan Reed, Clayton Shaffer, Brogan Snodgrass and Jonnie Southard
Seniors:Douglas Britton, Drake Carver, Amanda Girdler, Charity Guinn, Hailey McKinney, Robert Nelson, Bryanna Reitsma, Hunner Shirley, Curtis Stultz, Alicia Thompson, Barbara Veras, Justin Waymire, Nathan Wittenmyer, Madison York and Christian Young
III
Parke Heritage Middle School has named its honor roll students for the third nine weeks.
Distinguished Honor Roll
Sixth grade: Hallie Miller, Emma Patton, Lucas Rhoads, Richard Schelsky, Kailey Seay, Taya Sturmer, Marshal Vincent, Nathan Woodard and Erica Zatorski
Seventh grade: Warren Ayres, Treyton Burgess, Brennan Cox, Colvin Feldhake, Maura Jacks, Addilee Jenkins, Addison Jenkins, Daniel Laws, Drew Lough, Rylan Martin, Catherine O’Brien, Raegan Ramsay, Carson Rolison, Emma Simpson and Nathaniel Woody
Eighth grade: Kenna Batty, Madelynne Downs, Phoebe Henderson, Grace Lancaster, Jenna McVay, Cassie Miller, William Patton and Cooper Vincent
High Honor Roll
Sixth grade: Mason Barger, Jordan Barnbrook, Mason Brister, Keyera Brown, Henry Busenbark, Gauge Cloncs, Tucker Conley, Justin Cooper, Alysha Cox, Maddilynn Crowder, Aerianna DeSmith, Arielle Hartman, Paisley Hartman, Carter Kelly, Aubree Kieft, Ezekiel Lake, Ava Land, Brooke Lough, Camren Miller, Megan Shockey, Mary Stevenson, Ethan Tidwell, Audrey Tome, Hayden Vandivier, Katelyn Williams and Cayden Young
Seventh grade: Addison Frazier, Austyn Jackson, Chloe Lancaster, Cade Mabry, Brooke Mace, Ryan Mathis, Brayton Myers, Andrea Perkins, Logan Smith, Brady Snodgrass, Daman Spurr and Alexzandria Tapy
Eighth grade: Paige Bishop, Haili Burnett, Carson Crowder, Laci Dailey, Arleth Delgado, Daniel Frye, Luke Guinn, Lucas Hayes, Lane Jordan, Brenden McAmis, Peyton Mellon, Nichole Pezan, Makayla Ricketts, Lily Roosevelt, Quinten Smith and Ella Stultz
III
Turkey Run Elementary has named its honor roll students for the third nine weeks.
All A’s
Third grade: Bryce Branson, Laney Crowder, Hadley Grubbs, Bryleigh Lamb, Leah Mathis, Jenna Newnum, Caydence Ray, Grady Reamer, Madison Reath, Kendall Snodgrass, Ella Vandivier and Matthew Yockey
Fourth grade:Savannah Cox, Carleigh Craycraft, Gabriel Elizondo, Lacy Flak, Ashlyn Gillogly, Lorelei Long, Joel Miller, Sawyer Monik, Emmylou Rader, Nathaniel Reid, Morgan Schmeltz and Whitney Swaim
Fifth grade: Mia Bowles, Makayla Canfield, Jackie Ferguson, Abigail Mathis, Logan Mathis, Ella Norman, Addison Ramsay, Brynlee Reitsma, Legend Smith and Stormi Swaim
All A’s and B’s
Third grade:Brookelynn Bennington, Jase Bowles, Addyson Crum, Jack Hargreaves, Victoria Harmon, Alexa Spurr, Josie Stultz, Blaine Thacker and Logan White
Fourth grade: Brayden Beam, Anthony Blackburn, Jaxen Davis, Dean Ford, LeAnn Hartman, Aisha Johnson, Liberty Johnson, Gwynyvaer McFall, Colin Ortiz, Owen Osterhoudt, Travis Rogers, Greysen Sapp, Mariah Smith, Michael Smith, Mercedes Thompson, Anna Tidwell and Robert Wathen
Fifth grade: Ashlyn Bryant, Klayton Burgess, Presley Coleman, Savannah Cotten, Carter Crum, Sydney Elizondo, Braydon Goodwin, Aidan Hart, Lane Helderman, Brycon Hill, Samantha Mikus, Carly Newnum, Mackenzie Reath and Thomas Wathen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.