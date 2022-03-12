• The following students were named to the Dean’s List for fall 2021 at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Students recognized include Micah Beachy of Rosedale majoring in geology; Ethan Beachy of Rosedale, majoring in mechanical engineering; Emma Beachy of Rosedale, majoring in nursing; and Michael White of Greencastle, majoring in computer science.
• Cheyenne Flood of Terre Haute was named to the Dean’s List at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis for the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
• Cade Moore of Terre Haute earned a spot on the Kentucky Wesleyan College fall 2021 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must attain a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours.
• Lakeview College of Nursing honored a student and a faculty member with a DAISY award. The awards were presented during the fall semester to Devon Miezio, a student from Ogden, Illinois, and Brittany Lawson, a faculty member from Paris.
Miezio, a student on the College’s Danville Campus, was recognized because he “always showed compassion to the patients and wanted to take care of them to the best of his ability,” according to Gina Brassard, the LCN faculty member who nominated him for the award.
The faculty recipient, Lawson, has been employed at LCN since 2019. Hannah Considine recommended Lawson for the award because of her dedication to nursing and nursing education.
The DAISY Foundation is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died at the age of 33, from complications of an auto-immune disease.
