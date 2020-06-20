Culver-Stockton College at Canton, Missouri recently recognized 160 students on its president’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester. Lauren Paisley of Terre Haute was among those named to the list.
Students on the president’s list have earned a 4.0 grade-point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C. Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory or pass/fail basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean’s list.
Lauren Hambrock of Terre Haute recently graduated from The University of Southern Indiana with a degree in biology. She was the No. 1 singles player on the women’s tennis team, and served as team captain. She will begin the Doctor of Optometry program at Indiana University in August.
Breanna Renee Tedford of Robinson, Illinois, was recently named to the spring 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll list at the University of Mississippi at Oxford. The list is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, the University of Southern Indiana at Evansville has released its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Semester honors are not awarded to master’s degree students or doctoral students.
Undergraduate students must achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average (on a 4.0 system) to be named to the list. Students earning no IN (incomplete) or Z (missing) grades for the term, and earning letter grades of computable point value (satisfactory/unsatisfactory and pass/no pass graded courses do not apply) in 12 or more semester hours, with a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 are named to the list.
During the spring 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, students had the option to choose Pass/No Pass grading instead of letter grades. Students electing Pass/No Pass grading must have completed at least 12 credit hours of coursework with a computable point value (A through F letter grades) to be eligible for the dean’s list.
Terre Haute students include Morgan R. Baugh, Loretta Carson, Ashley E. Curry, Kayla E. Ennis, Lauren E. Hambrock, George A. Hosking, Alexa M. Hruskovich, Ethan J. Hunter, Emily V. Simmons, Keely E. Thompson and Mason A. Wiltermood.
Area students include Kaytlin N. Galloway and Jennifer J. Mace, Brazil; Jenna R. Ream, Michael R. Thomas and Samantha S. Thomas, Center Point; Jeana J. Everhart, Alexis D. Laswell and Chelsey Smith, Clay City; Brandon M. Chapman and Margaret E. Scully, Clinton; Jessica N. Lowder, Coal City; Nathan J. Farmer and Gavin D. Myers, Cory; Morgan E. Maxwell, Farmersburg; Megan Lemmons, Rosedale; Lane R. McCammon, Shelburn; and Shaelie N. Nichols, Adison L. Perry and Dalissa R. Pinkerton, Sullivan.
Student-athletes at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois, have combined for a GPA above 3.0 for the 13th consecutive semester. In the spring 2020 semester, the department had a combined GPA of 3.08.
The volleyball team had the highest GPA among LTC’s seven teams with a 3.43. The golf team was close behind with a 3.4 GPA. The softball team had a 3.15 GPA in the spring semester while the baseball and women’s soccer teams both earned 3.1 GPAs. The men’s basketball team had a 2.82 GPA and the women’s basketball team had a 2.67 GPA.
For the 2019-20 academic year, the golf team had a 3.5 GPA and the volleyball team had a 3.38 GPA. The baseball team had a 3.18 and the women’s soccer team had a 3.15 GPA. The softball team had a 3.09 GPA, the women’s basketball team had a 2.89 GPA and the men’s basketball team had a 2.73 GPA. As a whole, the athletic department reported a 3.11 GPA.
More than 770 students were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at University of Evansville. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Area students who made the list include Anna Brough of Terre Haute, majoring in art; Braden Chittick of Paris, Illinois, majoring in creative writing; Ricardo Martinez of Carlisle, majoring in music education; Jared Bailey of Oblong, Illinois, majoring in neuroscience; Miranda Blocher of Bloomfield, majoring in athletic training; Samuel Messmer of Jasonville, majoring in athletic training; Nicole Hutchcraft of Sullivan, majoring in exercise science; Maria Roshel of Terre Haute, majoring in exercise science; Anne Hannon of Sullivan, majoring in public health; Stephanie Hawkins of Robinson, Illinois, majoring in nursing; Jesse Batronis of Rockville, majoring in mechanical engineering; Kyana Griffith of Linton, majoring in accounting; Grant Oxford of Robinson, Illinois, majoring in management; and Ellen Rohr of Rockville, majoring in management.
DePauw University at Greencastle recently named area students to its spring 2020 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Area students include Dylan Hyatt of Brazil, Matthew Hylton of Poland, Cecilia Slane of Robinson, Illinois, Tyler Drake of Shelburn and Morgan Black, Hannah Buchanan, Holly Buchanan, Sydney Secuskie and Matana Tinkle, all of Rockville.
Also making the dean’s list were Terre Haute students Layla Ahmadi, Mallory Bell, Elizabeth Culp, Lauren Curley, Vincent Eldred, Gretchen Etling, Erin Friedrich, Allyson Low, Benjamin Magnin, Mallory Pendergast, Chloe Reed, Alexander Sacopulos, Alexander Spencer and Madison Wagner.
