Madison King, senior art/animation major at Ball State University in Muncie was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 term. She is the daughter of Mike and Nicole King of Terre Haute and a 2015 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
Shelby Robbins, a strategic communication major from Rockville, spent spring break 2019 abroad in England. The trip, sponsored by Indiana Wesleyan University’s School of Theology and Ministry, is part of a class focusing on the philosophy of C.S. Lewis. The course examines Lewis’ views on topics such as salvation, holiness, the nature of God, sovereignty and free will, and more. To emphasize these points, the class got to experience London and Oxford, stopping at spots such as Holy Trinity Church, Magdalen College, The Kilns, Buckingham Palace and more.
The Knox Student at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, brought home 25 journalism awards from this year’s Illinois College Press Association conference, smashing through the record set last year when Knox College’s student-run newspaper won 19. The winners included Sierra Henry of Robinson, Illinois, who won first place news story, first place in-depth reporting and first place feature story. Henry, a graduate of Robinson High School, is majoring in political science at Knox College.
Brigette Belt of Casey, Illinois, was among 22 new members inducted into Millikin University’s Xi Sigma chapter of Delta Mu Delta (MU) International Honor Society on March 21 during a ceremony held in Kaeuper Hall at Perkinson Music Center on Millikin’s campus.
Delta Mu Delta is a business honor society that recognizes and encourages academic excellence of students at qualifying colleges and universities to create a DMD community that fosters the well-being of its individual members and the business community through lifetime membership.
To be eligible for membership, undergraduate students must be at least a junior and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5. MBA students must have completed at least half of the requirements for their degree with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5.
University of Evansville student Anna Brough of Terre Haute, has received the Merit Award for art displayed in UE’s 57th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition 2019.
