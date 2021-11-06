Andrea Ruth of Marshall, Illinois, is a freshman studying psychology this fall at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
Mason Bledsoe of Shelburn was part of the crew for the fall play, “You Can’t Take It With You,” on Oct. 22 and 23 at Trine University in Angola. Bledsoe, a software engineering major, is a theater intern.
Robin Vogel of Rockville, an inducted member of the Domino Players Company, was a member of the performing team for the recent “Kintsugi, a Pandemic Project” in the Wachovia Theatre at Albright College in Reading, Pa. A graduate of Harrisonburg High School, Vogel is studying Alpha at Albright. On Oct. 9, Vogel performed in “2001: A Choral Odyssey” at Albright, as a member of Lion Chorale and Leo Chorum.
Sydney Dudley of Linton began studies Aug. 16 at the University of Findlay in Ohio. Dudley is pursuing a master’s degree in rhetoric and writing.
Carthage in Kenosha, Wisconsin, welcomed Mackenzie Horutz of Rockville among a record-setting fall 2021 incoming class during in-person student orientation activities on Labor Day weekend.
Samuel Pollock of Terre Haute is a first-year student for the 2021-22 school year at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.
