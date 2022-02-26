• Nickolas Weber, of Robinson, Illinois, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2021 Honor Roll lists. Weber was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
• Julia Mundy, of Greencastle, was among almost 2,000 students those honored for academic excellence on the Saginaw Valley State University Fall 2021 semester Deans’ List. To be eligible for the Deans’ List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.
• Nate Sommer of Terre Haute was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall 2021 semester. This is a distinction earned by students whose GPA is 3.92 or higher. Sommer, the son of Timothy L. Sommer and Andreea Sommer and Melissa M. Giesen and Brian C. Giesen, is a 2019 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School. He is majoring in economics and minoring in mathematics and digital and computational studies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.