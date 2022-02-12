• Carthage College at Kenosha, Wisconsin, has named Maria Gutzweiler of Terre Haute and Jillian Hiatt of Marshall, Illinois, to its dean’s list for academic excellence during the fall 2021 semester. Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
III
• Cayman Hayes of Terre Haute earned honor roll recognition for the fall 2021 semester at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
III
• Molly Essig of Terre Haute earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
III
• DePauw University at Greencastle recently honored Dylan Hyatt of Brazil with his degree at the December 2021 graduation.
