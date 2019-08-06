Eight local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.
Terre Haute students Amber Geller and Deanna Camp earned a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies (K-8). Terre Haute students Kacey Poe, Cary Stewart and Kathy Jaurre earned a bachelor of science in nursing. Lisa Meyer of Terre Haute earned a master of science in nursing — leadership and management. Kristina Harder of Terre Haute earned a bachelor of science in business — human resource management. West Terre Haute student Marci Miller earned a bachelor of science in nursing.
III
Oglethorpe University in Atlanta has announced its spring 2019 dean’s list, honoring those scholars who achieved at least a 3.50 grade-point average while earning 12 or more semester hours. Among them is Terre Haute North Vigo High School graduate Taylor Turner, a junior majoring in chemistry.
III
Franklin College in Indiana has announced its president’s and dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Students named to the president’s list have achieved academic distinction by earning a perfect 4.0 grade-point average while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester. Students named to the dean’s list have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester and earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 but less than 4.0.
The following students, from West Central Indiana, have earned distinction on the president’s list: Lauren Schuld, a sophomore, from Terre Haute; and Grace Vicars, a sophomore, from Dana. West Central Indiana students on the dean’s list include Kyndall Boyll, a junior, from Center Point; and Brianna Hutton, a senior, from Rockville.
III
Millikin University at Decatur, Illinois, recently announced outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade-point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn high dean’s list honors.
The students who earned honors include Charli Cunningham and Courtney Fraker, both of Marshall, Illinois; Mackenzie Martin, Paris, Illinois; and Chloe Hayes of Brazil, Indiana.
III
While some students relaxed by the pool or worked at a summer job, Sarah Ulrich of Terre Haute joined more than 700 students at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, who participated in one of 45 faculty-led Maymester and Summer Study Abroad programs. Ulrich spent time in Belmont’s England program for college credit this summer.
With programs based in Australia, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, England, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Northern Ireland, Morocco, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Tanzania and more, students have the opportunity to learn in a non-traditional classroom by visiting historical sites and experiencing new cultures first hand.
These short-term programs, lasting anywhere from a week to a month, are led and designed by Belmont faculty to explore one or two certain areas of study while giving students the opportunity to travel to and discover a new place.
Belmont’s catalog of study abroad opportunities grows every year with new programs this year that include studying cruise industry entertainment operations by sailing to the Bahamas, learning about island entertainment, food, music and sports in Jamaica, experiencing folk culture, music and nature in Norway and even touring iconic civil rights locations right here in the U.S. Other new-to-2019 programs took students to Ghana, Czech Republic, France and Germany, among others.
Popular programs among students returning for the 2019 year include the Hawaii Maymester month-long program, Belmont in South Africa and Tanzania, as well as the return of the Belmont at Bonnaroo program.
III
Nearly 300 students graduated from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City during the spring 2019 commencement on May 4. Mines graduated 68 students with honors and awarded six doctoral degrees and 53 master’s degrees. Averyonna Kimery of Terre Haute earned a degree in Metallurgical Engineering.
III
Kevin Eckiss of Brazil has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester at Ohio Christian University Adult & Graduate Studies Program in Circleville. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 “graded” semester hours.
