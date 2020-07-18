Gerstmeyer High School Class of 1971 is planning a 50th reunion event for June 2021 and needs help locating several people.
Anyone with information on any classmate listed can contact Cathy Edmondson Allen at cathyallenrn87@gmail.com or 812-249-5283.
The list includes Diane E. Anderson, Jack Herbert Anderson, Phyllis E. Anderson, Judith Ann Baker, Stephen Jerome Bailey, David B. Banks, Steven Paul Boatman, Edward Leroy Brickey, Jeffrey Robert Brown, Frederick U. Carlisle, Brenda Lee Christ, Karen Ann Clawson, Debra June Cook, Donald Ray Cook, Janice N. Crosby and Verna M. Dixon.
Also Constance Ann Edwards, Rick L. Eveland, Debra Lynn Franklin, Barb Goings, Rene M. Goode, Thomas Edward Gregory, Diane Kay Grizzel, Roxanne Harrison, Steven Ray Henderson, Jerry G. Herrington, Donna Jean Hoffman, Michael Huey, Jimmy L. Hughes, Michael Ray Kendall, Peggy Lynn Kirk, William Russell Langman, Ronald Devon Long, Sheila Dawn Maloof, George Michael Marrs, Ronald Eugene May, Larry McKinney and Steven Kenneth Mitchell.
Also Blaine Lee Pippens, Leon Porter, Melissa Pounds, Julia Marie Quinn, Michael Lee Ray, Mary Frances Reed, Ardella Reliford, Debra Sue Rightsell, Carl Edward Ring, Claretta Roberts, Pamela Sue Shelton, Nancy Kaye Snowden, Linda Kay Stevens, Carl Leonard Steward, Robert W. Stout, James Sullivan, Becky Lynn Thompson, Geraldine Lee Titus, Barbara Ann Todd, Michael Joseph Toney, Gary Lee West, Nancy Whallon, Carol Ann Whiteman and Sharon Sue Wilding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.