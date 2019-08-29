Northwestern Mutual has named Wabash College senior and Northview High School graduate Jacob Dean a Power of 10 Award Winner for his work during this year.
The Power of 10 Award recognizes financial representative interns who have obtained a specific level of success in building their businesses and developing their client base. Historically, Power of 10 Award winners are in the top fifteen percent of the internship program across the country. Dean is a member of Kiecker Network Office in Terre Haute.
