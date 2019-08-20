Dr. Craig Downing appointed chair of Liaison's EngineeringCAS advisory board

Liaison International has named Dr. Craig Downing — interim associate dean of lifelong learning, head of the Department of Engineering Management and a professor at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology — as the chair of its EngineeringCAS advisory board. In this role, Dr. Downing will convene his engineering colleagues to identify and proactively address trends in the STEM field. He will also collaborate closely with Liaison to develop technology and services that help students and higher education professionals overcome common admissions challenges.
Liaison launched EngineeringCAS, its Centralized Application Service for graduate engineering education institutions and associations, in 2018. Developed in collaboration with the American Society for Engineering Education, the Global Engineering Deans Council and the International Federation of Engineering Education Societies, EngineeringCAS serves as a comprehensive marketplace for prospective students to learn more about graduate-level engineering programs. The CAS also provides a more streamlined graduate degree application process that helps admissions offices generate larger applicant pools while eliminating the burdens of manual processing tasks for staff.
Ron Hyman, Liaison’s executive director of engineering education solutions, said, “Dr. Downing was a natural fit for chair of the EngineeringCAS advisory board. His extensive experience and commitment to positively impacting the lives of future engineers will serve this community well. We are excited to work closely with him and all of the members of the advisory board to establish a solid pipeline of engineering applicants and ultimately, build a better engineering workforce.”
To learn more about EngineeringCAS, visit engineeringcas.org.
