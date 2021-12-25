Clinton youth named national school leadership program delegate

The Indiana Bar Foundation in Indianapolis recently named Nathan Mock of Clinton one of two Indiana 2022 U.S. Senate Youth Program (USSYP) delegates.
Mock, a senior at South Vermillion High School, has earned a $10,000 Hearst Foundations scholarship and the opportunity to engage with USSYP delegates from the other 49 states, the District of Columbia, and others in a virtual week-long learning opportunity focused on all facets of government in the spring. The USSYP’s goal is to immerse students in the American political process, gain leadership skills, and better understand public service.
Mock, the son of Jennifer and Randall Mock, serves as SVHS’s 2021 class treasurer and National Honor Society vice president, and led various fundraisers totaling $1,400. He is a member of the Academic Super Bowl Team, Vermillion County 4-H and West Central Indiana Model T’ers. He plans to major in political science at the University of Chicago.
This year, 57 students applied for the program, which required a resume, essay and letter of recommendation. Ten students were selected as finalists and were required to take an exam covering government, public affairs, and history, write a second essay, and complete an interview.
Two alternates have been selected if Mock or the other Indiana delegate would not be able to participate in the USSYP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.