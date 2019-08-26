Five Wabash College students have accepted postgraduate fellowships to serve in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and Japan. In all, 43 Wabash men have earned international fellowships in the last six years.
Four students – David Daugherty ’19, Ian Finley ’19, Cal Hockemeyer ’19 and Jordan Ogle ’19 – received awards from the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, while another, Justin Woodard ’19, earned a year in Japan as part of the Japan Exchange and Teaching program.
“I could not be more pleased about this news,” said Susan Albrecht, Wabash College Fellowship Advisor. “These five Wabash men are exceptionally hard-working and deserving of their awards, and they will make terrific cultural ambassadors. Each one has demonstrated an abiding interest in the country which will serve as their home for the next year, and I am certain they will take full advantage of the opportunities the Fulbright and JET programs afford.”
Ogle, an English Literature major with a minor in philosophy, earned a Fulbright U.K. Partner award to the United Kingdom. He was a consultant for the Wabash Writing Center, advancing to the role of student director, as well as a columnist for The Bachelor. Ogle is the first Wabash student to earn a fellowship in the Fulbright U.K. Partner program.
“The Fulbright U.K. Partner program provides the opportunity to realize ambitions that are extraordinary,” said Ogle, a native of Clinton. “I’ve learned to be an educator who is interested in incorporating the identities and experiences of my students to create an effective, diverse, and challenging learning environment.”
Ogle will pursue a master’s degree, focusing on 20th-century literature, theories of the self and feminist literary theory, and will be based at the University of Exeter while a part of the Fulbright U.K. Partner program. Further, he has been accepted into a Ph.D. program at the University of Iowa and will begin studies when his master’s work is completed at Exeter.
An economics major with minors in Spanish and business, Daugherty received a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship to Spain.
Finley, a triple major in Spanish, religion, and economics, received a Fulbright ETA to Spain.
Hockemeyer, a double major in financial economics and German with a minor in mathematics, received a Fulbright ETA to Germany.
Woodard, a chemistry major with a double minor in Asian Studies and economics, is a member of the service organization Circle K, and regularly volunteers as a tutor at Crawfordsville Middle School. He is a member of the International Students Association, served as an alumni engagement intern and a biochemistry research intern and is a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity.
The Fulbright U.S. Student Program is the largest U.S. exchange program, offering opportunities for students and young professionals to undertake international graduate study, advanced research, university teaching and primary and secondary school teaching worldwide.
The program awards approximately 1,900 grants annually and operates in more than 140 countries worldwide.
Fulbright’s ETA program places recipients in a classroom abroad to provide assistance to teachers of English to non-native English speakers, while serving as a U.S. cultural ambassador. It is the job of these native English speakers as teaching assistants to make learning a foreign language a lively cross-cultural encounter for their students. The age and academic level of classroom students varies by country, ranging from pre-kindergarten to university. Further, the Fulbright UK partner program offers the opportunity to pursue a master’s degree at one of several U.K. universities.
The JET Program is a competitive employment opportunity to represent the United States as cultural ambassadors throughout Japan. Most participants serve as Assistant Language Teachers and work in public and private schools in Japan, while some work as Coordinators for International Relations as interpreters or translators. The JET Program seeks participants who are adaptable, outgoing, and who have a deep interest in Japan. Participants work in schools, boards of education, and government offices throughout Japan, as it is the only teaching exchange program managed by the Japanese government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.