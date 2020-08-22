The National Junior College Athletic Association honored 32 student-athletes for their work in the classroom during the 2019-20 academic year at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Ill.
They also recognized five LTC teams for their academic achievements.
Four student-athletes earned NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors. Volleyball player Sydni Bailey, golfer Jordan Hosick, baseball player Joey Perkins, and volleyball player Emily Yocom all achieved a 4.0 GPA to earn first-team honors.
LTC had nine student-athletes earn NJCAA All-Academic Second Team honors. To be named to the second team, they had to have a GPA between 3.8 and 3.99. LTC’s second team recipients were softball player Taylor Bayer, baseball player Michael Hall, women’s soccer player Winter Harmsen, women’s basketball player Kelsey Mitchell, men’s basketball player Eric Moenkhaus, volleyball player Mackenzie Rinehart, softball player Julia Smith and Myriah Warner, and baseball player Andrew Washburn.
Nineteen LTC players earned NJCAA All-Academic Third Team honors by having a GPA of 3.6-3.79. Women’s soccer player Ava Aguirre, baseball player Blake Barrett, women’s soccer player Jordyn Besserman, volleyball players Jordan Christy and Tori Combs, women’s soccer player Giovana Garcia, baseball player Corey Hall, women’s basketball player Amber Hixon, baseball player Dalton Huffman, volleyball player J’Amy Jackson, baseball player JP Kehoe, golfer Seth Kestranek, baseball player Adam Kopff, softball player Morgan Manning, golfer Wade Ruth, women’s soccer player Leah Schnell, softball player Breann Smith, volleyball player Macie Weidner, and Ashton Wesley all earned third-team honors.
Meanwhile, five LTC teams earned Academic Team of the Year honors for having combined team GPAs over 3.0. The golf team finished with a 3.51 GPA and the volleyball team had a 3.47 GPA. The Statesmen baseball team finished with a 3.21 GPA while the Lady Statesmen softball team had a 3.18 GPA. The women’s soccer team had a 3.08 GPA in its inaugural season.
The entire athletic department finished the 2019-20 academic year with a 3.11 GPA. The department as a whole has had 13 consecutive semesters with an overall GPA above 3.0.
Senior Layla Ahmadi of Terre Haute is one of five members of DePauw University’s women’s golf team named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team. Student-athletes must achieve at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average. Ahmadi, a Terre Haute North graduate studying global health and biochemistry, is a two-time honoree.
Anne Hubbard of Terre Haute was among more than 3,800 students from Miami University at Oxford, Ohio, who received degrees during the virtual spring commencement experience May 16-17. Hubbard graduated with a bachelor of science degree, majoring in biological physics.
Umang T. Desai of Terre Haute, was recently named to the Dean’s List at Boston University for the spring semester. Each school and college at Boston University has its own criterion for the Dean’s List, but students generally must attain a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, or be in the top 30 percent of their class, as well as a full course load as a full time student.
Eastern Illinois University at Charleston recently recognized undergraduates from the area who have met the criteria for the spring 2020 Deans’ List honor.
The list recognizes undergraduates who excelled academically during the 2020 spring semester. Students who achieved a GPA of 3.80 to 4.00 (on a 4.00 scale) while completing a minimum of 12 graded semester hours, excluding credit/no credit grades, are named on the list. They include:
From Casey: William S. Carr, School of Technology; Chelsea L. Cox, Teaching Learning Foundations; Victoria K. Cox, Teaching Learning Foundations; Ellie N. Tutewiler, Communication Disorders Sci; Chelsey N. Wilkins, Sociology/Anthro/Criminology; and Nathaniel A. Williams, Biological Sciences.
From Marshall, Illinois: Jacinda J. Floyd, Communication Disorders Sci; Ashley P. Wernz, Teaching Learning Foundations; and Gracie L. Woods, Art and Design.
From Martinsville, Illinois: Jordan M. Norton, Communication Disorders Sci.
From Oblong: Hallie D. Allen, Communication Disorders Sci; Kalle M. Madrid, Special Education; and Mackenzie L. Stephenson, Teaching Learning Foundations.
From Palestine: Resa L. Fuller, Music; Tarryn R. Monti, Teaching Learning Foundations; and Rylee B. Watson, Teaching Learning Foundations.
From Paris: Celine A. Crow, School of Business; Colton S. Dosch, Kinesiology/Sport/Recreation; Tiffany S. Goulart, Human Services Comm Leadership; Everett C. Lau, Geology/Geography; and Katherine M. Smith, Music.
From Robinson: Xhyla Abazi, English; Maria G. Angel, World Languages and Cultures; Marissa B. Routien, Teaching Learning Foundations; and Cinthia Solis, School of Business.
From West Union: Shelby L. Lindley, Art and Design.
