The fourth annual Back-to-School Bash, including a backpack and school supply giveaway, is scheduled 2 to 6 p.m. July 31 at host venue Highland Church, 2400 Silvan Road in West Terre Haute.
The event includes bounce houses, bumper cars, backpacks and supplies, boys’ haircuts, food and fun.
Each school-aged child must be present to receive a backpack and supplies.
Event sponsor is Katy’s Kids.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/907685269812202 for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.