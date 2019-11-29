For almost three decades, Wabash Valley elementary and middle schoolers ran a mile each fall to help raise money for the Union Health Foundation’s Pediatric Therapy Fund. On Dec. 15, they’ll have a chance to trade their running shoes for bowling shoes as the Children’s Classic Run becomes the Children’s Classic Roll.
An abundance of fall events in the Wabash Valley prompted the move to an indoor winter event, but the goal will remain the same — to encourage area school children to take part in a healthy activity while helping to raise money for a worthy local cause.
The inaugural Children’s Classic Roll is set to take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Terre Haute Bowling Center, 600 E. Springhill Drive. A $10 registration fee will get each participant a game of bowling and a T-shirt, with all proceeds donated to the Pediatric Therapy Fund. Officials at the Terre Haute Bowling Center has donated the bowling for the day of the event, making the event possible.
The Children’s Classic Roll also will feature a special school fundraising feature, just like the one featured in the Children’s Classic Run. Thanks to the support of a private benefactor, the local elementary school registering the largest percentage of its student body to take part in the event will earn a $,1000 cash bonus. The second-place school will earn $500, with the third-place school earning $250. The local middle school with the largest percentage of its student body participating will earn a $250 bonus. All participants will bowl one game as part of the event.
Online registration will be available at http://childrensclassicroll.eventbrite.com or participants can download a form and mail or drop off their registration at Union Health Public Relations on the third floor of the Union Health Professional Office Building at Eighth Avenue and Seventh Street. Many participating schools also will conduct their own in-house registration for the event. Registration forms also will be available at the Terre Haute Bowling Center. Parents are invited to participate, and they will be counted toward their child’s school registration number.
All proceeds from this event will go directly to the Union Health Foundation’s Pediatric Therapy Fund. The Pediatric Therapy Fund assists in defraying costs for parents and guardians of children in need of physical therapy for a variety of conditions and injuries, provided by Union Hospital Pediatric Therapy Services.
For more information, contact Union Health Public Relations at 812-238-7657.
