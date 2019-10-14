More than 70 career and technical education students were honored recently at the Wabash River Career and Technical Education South Awards Program held at South Vermillion High School.
The students, who are enrolled in CTE classes at North Vermillion, South Vermillion, Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke, were recognized for their accomplishments during both their classroom and workplace experiences.
In speaking to the students, Craig Newby, WRCTE district director, said that the courses are meaningful and relate directly to careers available in the area.
“You are a special group of students,” he said. “You have a head start on college and have skills to go into the work force.”
Students in the courses can receive dual credit from Ivy Tech Community College or Vincennes University.
“You are entering the workforce in an era like no other,” Newby added. “Employers are begging you to work for them.”
More than 300 juniors and seniors in Parke and Vermillion Counties are enrolled in 13 CTE programs, and Newby said interest in the courses keeps growing.
Courses recognized and students honored were:
Automotive Technology
Reid Spendal (South Vermillion) – The Wrench
Logan Eastwood (North Vermillion) – The Wrench
Justin Vaughn (South Vermillion) – The Wrench
Michael Davern (South Vermillion) – The Wrench
Devin Vanatti (South Vermillion) – Most Improved
Computer Repair and Maintenance
Cody Patterson (Riverton Parke) – Student of the Year, Career and Technical Education Award and Second Year Completion
Ryan Von Kelsheimer (South Vermillion) – Most Improved and Second Year Completion
Kenny Cardwell (North Vermillion) – Best Attitude and Second Year Completion
Robert Dowers (North Vermillion) – Mental Attitude and Second Year Completion
Kirby Martin (Riverton Parke) – Second Year Completion
Ayden Metzker (Riverton Parke) – Second Year Completion
Construction Technology
Jaylan Kerr (Parke Heritage) – Outstanding Second Year Student
Tristen Herrick (Riverton Parke) – Outstanding Second Year Student
Joseph Lewsader (South Vermillion) – Outstanding First Year Student
Kiersten Beverly (South Vermillion) – Most Improved
Cosmetology
Emma Chambers (Riverton Parke) – Most Exemplary First Year Student
Maci Lock (Covington) – Most Exemplary Second Year Student and Senior Completion
Bryanna Reitsma (Parke Heritage) – Most Exemplary First Year Student
Victoria Espino (North Vermillion) – Senior Completion
Abigail Gross (South Vermillion) – Senior Completion
Ava Hammond (South Vermillion) – Senior Completion
Katelyn McLain (Covington) – Senior Completion
Daelainey Price (South Vermillion) – Senior Completion
Sadie Roehm (South Vermillion) – Senior Completion
Annabelle Wilbanks (South Vermillion) – Senior Completion
Chelsea Bentley (Fountain Central) – Senior Completion
Hannah Bussey (South Vermillion) – Senior Completion
Criminal Justice
Jarrett Roehm (South Vermillion) – Motivational Award
Branson Russell (North Vermillion) – Leadership Award
Trey Griffin (North Vermillion) – Ethics Award
Early Childhood Education
Dennis Pratt (Parke Heritage) – Outstanding Student of First Year Early Childhood Education
Paige Folck (South Vermillion) – Outstanding Student of Second Year Early Childhood Education and Two Year Completion
Jenna Thomas (South Vermillion) – Outstanding Student of Second Year Early Childhood Education and Two Year Completion
Emergency Medical Services
Kloe Crouch (South Vermillion) – Course Completion of EMT B83-01-18
Mattason Koenig (South Vermillion) – Course Completion of EMT B83-01-18
Morgan Latoz (North Vermillion) – Course Completion of EMT B83-01-18
Cierra Cheuvront (North Vermillion) – Course Completion
Whiskey Keller (North Vermillion) – Course Completion
Alex Tallman (North Vermillion) – Course Completion
Graphic Design
Lesli Mackey (South Vermillion) – Most Outstanding First Year Student
Quinton Norman (Parke Heritage) – Most Improved Graphic Designer
Harlie Geissman (Riverton Parke) – Most Outstanding Graphic Designer
Stormy Thomas (Parke Heritage) – Two Year Completion
Health Careers
Morgan Adams (South Vermillion) – Outstanding First Year Morning Student
Madison York (Parke Heritage) – Outstanding First Year Afternoon Student
Liesbeth Lollis (South Vermillion) – MVP of Clinicals
Cierra Nicholson (North Vermillion) – MVP of Clinicals
Brennan Ellis (North Vermillion) – MVP of Clinicals
Matthew Swift (South Vermillion) – MVP of Clinicals
Aaliyah Riley (South Vermillion) – Outstanding Senior
Madeline Hunt (Riverton Parke) – Certified Nursing Assistant
Cierra Sams (North Vermillion) – Certified Nursing Assistant
Automation and Robotics
Josh Alger (South Vermillion) – Innovation Award
Otto Richardson (South Vermillion) – Mental Attitude Award
Veterinary Science
Ramey McMullen (South Vermillion) – Academic Award
Cole Jones (Parke Heritage) – Work Horse Award
Zoe Hillyer (North Vermillion) – Most Improved and Medical Terminology Whiz
Dakota Alexander (Parke Heritage) – Small Animal Whisperer
Katy Pruitt (Parke Heritage) – Cattle Queen
Welding
Clayton Jones (Riverton Parke) – Two Year Completion
Clay Travis (South Vermillion) – Two Year Completion
Work-Based Learning
Brianna Crum (South Vermillion) – Outstanding Work-Based Learning Student
Taylor Faulds (Parke Heritage) – Outstanding Work-Based Learning Student
Alexis Stultz (South Vermillion) – Outstanding Work-Based Learning Student
Students honored by Ivy Tech Community College for their achievements in CTE courses were:
Robert Dowers (North Vermillion) – Information Technology Help Desk Certificate
Kirby Martin (Riverton Parke) – Information Technology Help Desk Certificate
Cody Patterson (Riverton Parke) – Information Technology Support Tech Certificate
Ryan Von Kelsheimer (South Vermillion) – Information Technology Help Desk Certificate
Clayton Jones (Riverton Parke) – Structural Welding Certificate
Clay Travis (South Vermillion) – Structural Welding Certificate
The Parke and Vermillion County courses are part of the 22 career and technical training programs available through the WRCTE. These programs are hosted at Seeger, Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, South Vermillion, and Riverton Parke High Schools. For more information about the programs available, contact Craig Newby, director of career and technical education, at 765-245-2870 or visit www.wrcte.org.
