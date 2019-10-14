More than 70 career and technical education students were honored recently at the Wabash River Career and Technical Education South Awards Program held at South Vermillion High School.

The students, who are enrolled in CTE classes at North Vermillion, South Vermillion, Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke, were recognized for their accomplishments during both their classroom and workplace experiences.

In speaking to the students, Craig Newby, WRCTE district director, said that the courses are meaningful and relate directly to careers available in the area.

“You are a special group of students,” he said. “You have a head start on college and have skills to go into the work force.”

Students in the courses can receive dual credit from Ivy Tech Community College or Vincennes University.

“You are entering the workforce in an era like no other,” Newby added. “Employers are begging you to work for them.”

More than 300 juniors and seniors in Parke and Vermillion Counties are enrolled in 13 CTE programs, and Newby said interest in the courses keeps growing.

Courses recognized and students honored were:

Automotive Technology

Reid Spendal (South Vermillion) – The Wrench

Logan Eastwood (North Vermillion) – The Wrench

Justin Vaughn (South Vermillion) – The Wrench

Michael Davern (South Vermillion) – The Wrench

Devin Vanatti (South Vermillion) – Most Improved

Computer Repair and Maintenance

Cody Patterson (Riverton Parke) – Student of the Year, Career and Technical Education Award and Second Year Completion

Ryan Von Kelsheimer (South Vermillion) – Most Improved and Second Year Completion

Kenny Cardwell (North Vermillion) – Best Attitude and Second Year Completion

Robert Dowers (North Vermillion) – Mental Attitude and Second Year Completion

Kirby Martin (Riverton Parke) – Second Year Completion

Ayden Metzker (Riverton Parke) – Second Year Completion

Construction Technology

Jaylan Kerr (Parke Heritage) – Outstanding Second Year Student

Tristen Herrick (Riverton Parke) – Outstanding Second Year Student

Joseph Lewsader (South Vermillion) – Outstanding First Year Student

Kiersten Beverly (South Vermillion) – Most Improved

Cosmetology

Emma Chambers (Riverton Parke) – Most Exemplary First Year Student

Maci Lock (Covington) – Most Exemplary Second Year Student and Senior Completion

Bryanna Reitsma (Parke Heritage) – Most Exemplary First Year Student

Victoria Espino (North Vermillion) – Senior Completion

Abigail Gross (South Vermillion) – Senior Completion

Ava Hammond (South Vermillion) – Senior Completion

Katelyn McLain (Covington) – Senior Completion

Daelainey Price (South Vermillion) – Senior Completion

Sadie Roehm (South Vermillion) – Senior Completion

Annabelle Wilbanks (South Vermillion) – Senior Completion

Chelsea Bentley (Fountain Central) – Senior Completion

Hannah Bussey (South Vermillion) – Senior Completion

Criminal Justice

Jarrett Roehm (South Vermillion) – Motivational Award

Branson Russell (North Vermillion) – Leadership Award

Trey Griffin (North Vermillion) – Ethics Award

Early Childhood Education

Dennis Pratt (Parke Heritage) – Outstanding Student of First Year Early Childhood Education

Paige Folck (South Vermillion) – Outstanding Student of Second Year Early Childhood Education and Two Year Completion

Jenna Thomas (South Vermillion) – Outstanding Student of Second Year Early Childhood Education and Two Year Completion

Emergency Medical Services

Kloe Crouch (South Vermillion) – Course Completion of EMT B83-01-18

Mattason Koenig (South Vermillion) – Course Completion of EMT B83-01-18

Morgan Latoz (North Vermillion) – Course Completion of EMT B83-01-18

Cierra Cheuvront (North Vermillion) – Course Completion

Whiskey Keller (North Vermillion) – Course Completion

Alex Tallman (North Vermillion) – Course Completion

Graphic Design

Lesli Mackey (South Vermillion) – Most Outstanding First Year Student

Quinton Norman (Parke Heritage) – Most Improved Graphic Designer

Harlie Geissman (Riverton Parke) – Most Outstanding Graphic Designer

Stormy Thomas (Parke Heritage) – Two Year Completion

Health Careers

Morgan Adams (South Vermillion) – Outstanding First Year Morning Student

Madison York (Parke Heritage) – Outstanding First Year Afternoon Student

Liesbeth Lollis (South Vermillion) – MVP of Clinicals

Cierra Nicholson (North Vermillion) – MVP of Clinicals

Brennan Ellis (North Vermillion) – MVP of Clinicals

Matthew Swift (South Vermillion) – MVP of Clinicals

Aaliyah Riley (South Vermillion) – Outstanding Senior

Madeline Hunt (Riverton Parke) – Certified Nursing Assistant

Cierra Sams (North Vermillion) – Certified Nursing Assistant

Automation and Robotics

Josh Alger (South Vermillion) – Innovation Award

Otto Richardson (South Vermillion) – Mental Attitude Award

Veterinary Science

Ramey McMullen (South Vermillion) – Academic Award

Cole Jones (Parke Heritage) – Work Horse Award

Zoe Hillyer (North Vermillion) – Most Improved and Medical Terminology Whiz

Dakota Alexander (Parke Heritage) – Small Animal Whisperer

Katy Pruitt (Parke Heritage) – Cattle Queen

Welding

Clayton Jones (Riverton Parke) – Two Year Completion

Clay Travis (South Vermillion) – Two Year Completion

Work-Based Learning

Brianna Crum (South Vermillion) – Outstanding Work-Based Learning Student

Taylor Faulds (Parke Heritage) – Outstanding Work-Based Learning Student

Alexis Stultz (South Vermillion) – Outstanding Work-Based Learning Student

Students honored by Ivy Tech Community College for their achievements in CTE courses were:

Robert Dowers (North Vermillion) – Information Technology Help Desk Certificate

Kirby Martin (Riverton Parke) – Information Technology Help Desk Certificate

Cody Patterson (Riverton Parke) – Information Technology Support Tech Certificate

Ryan Von Kelsheimer (South Vermillion) – Information Technology Help Desk Certificate

Clayton Jones (Riverton Parke) – Structural Welding Certificate

Clay Travis (South Vermillion) – Structural Welding Certificate

The Parke and Vermillion County courses are part of the 22 career and technical training programs available through the WRCTE. These programs are hosted at Seeger, Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, South Vermillion, and Riverton Parke High Schools. For more information about the programs available, contact Craig Newby, director of career and technical education, at 765-245-2870 or visit www.wrcte.org.

