Cancelled due to school closing
Vigo County schools’ memorabilia will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Educational Heritage Association Museum inside Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School at 4226 W. Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute.
Committees planning high school reunions can borrow items for free. April will be the last month for class reunion loans this school year. The museum will be open for visitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, except for May, June and July.
For more details or to make donations, email eha@vigoschools.org or call Sandy Billing at 812-466-2187. The museum also is available at EHAmuseum on Facebook.
