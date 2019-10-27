Change often comes hard, as Rosa Parks could attest to. Most Americans know it was her refusal to move to the back of a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, to make room for white passengers, that instigated the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which brought a young preacher named Martin Luther King Jr. to prominence, which later resulted in the Supreme Court ruling that Alabama’s segregated public transportation system was unequivocally unconstitutional, and which sparked the Civil Rights movement that swept the nation.
Her refusal to move was not exactly spur-of-the-moment. An activist who had attended desegregation workshops in the “Jim Crow” South, she knew the day would come when she would not meekly comply with what was blatant segregation, and she was prepared for it.
What she was not prepared for was the reaction of many of her fellow blacks in Montgomery. To her shock, it wasn’t just whites in Alabama who labeled her a “troublemaker,” but blacks as well, who had resigned themselves to living as second-class citizens in the South and worried her rebellious act would cause a backlash that made their lives worse.
Blacks she considered friends ostracized her, and her co-workers at the department store where she worked as a seamstress started fights with her or stopped interacting with her, until finally she was forced to quit her job. Soon after, her husband, Raymond, quit his job when the company he worked for forbade the mention of Rosa Parks at the workplace.
Soon the Parkses were so economically destitute they left Montgomery, moving to Hampton, Virginia, in search of work — she as a maid, he as a janitor — but neither was hired. Finally, she landed a low-paying job as a seamstress.
At the insistence of her brother, Rosa and her husband later joined him and his wife in Detroit, where she again engaged in politics, working to elect John Conyers to Congress. Conyers offered her a job as a receptionist in his Detroit office, and, there, she resumed her Civil Rights activism, starting with addressing the lack of affordable housing for blacks. And since by then the Civil Rights movement had thoroughly grabbed the nation’s attention, she, its instigator, went from outcast to national icon, and Civil Rights leaders, including Dr. King, paid homage to her and sought her counsel.
Rosa Parks, “The Mother of the Civil Rights Movement,” as she became known, was 92 when she died peacefully of natural causes last week (Oct. 24) in 2005, in Detroit. Fittingly, from the day after she died until her funeral the front seats of city buses in both Detroit and Montgomery were adorned with black ribbons, indicating those seats were “reserved” in her honor.
