Brazil High School class of '74 reunion set for Sept. 28

The Brazil High School Class of 1974 45th reunion will be Sept. 28 in Coach’s Timeout Sports Bar & Grill at 101 E. National Ave., Brazil, with fellowship starting at 5:30 p.m.
Classmates are welcome to bring a guest, and the cover charge will be $5 each. Drinks and select food items from the bar menu will be available at the classmate’s expense.
Invitations with reservation forms will be mailed to the last known address on file, but the reunion committee still needs current addresses for several classmates. Those who do not receive a reservation form can contact Carol Royer Koehler at 812-236-3410 before the Aug. 24 deadline.
The cover charge is waived for Brazil Junior and Senior High School teachers who would like to attend. To RSVP, teachers can contact Delilah Stearley Robbins at 812-240-9965.
A group picture will be taken at 7 p.m. Entertainment will be “open mic” by anyone who wants to bring a musical instrument. Door prizes will be given away throughout the evening. There will be a silent auction and other fundraising opportunities throughout the night to help raise money for the 50th class reunion in 2024.
Classmates can follow Brazil High School Class of 1974 on Facebook to get updates on reunion plans or to provide any information they may have on the following classmates: Audrey J. Cooper, Bob Burger, Byron Keith Rodgers, Debra Sue Miller, Mary Ann Baird, Matthew Hyde, Shirley Redman, Sue Lee Hoopingardner, Tom Rea, William J. Joyce, Debra Jones, Greg McGlone, Rene Parsons, Debbie Bradshaw, Jackie Brackney, Mona and Jamie Engles, Mark Cooksey and Mike Nuckols.
