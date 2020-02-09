Pace Community Action Agency is accepting applications for its Boys and Beyond Summer Camp set for June 1-5 in Vincennes.
Applications will be accepted through April 3 for boys in the fourth and fifth grade living in Daviess, Greene, Knox and Sullivan counties.
The program begins at 8 a.m. and ends at noon with lunch included.
Boys & Beyond is entering its seventh year as an innovative and interactive program for young boys. It consists of positive male role models teaching skills such as focused team building, life-skills training, relationships skills and leadership development. Topics such as financial literacy, technology, health and wellness, how to tie a tie, changing a tire and social skills are taught during the duration of the program with incentives being provided to compliment the lessons. This year will be the biggest year for the program, having more participants, incentives and prizes that can be earned, thanks to a generous donation from 100 Women Who Care.
There is no cost for participation, and priority may be given to low-income families. The camp will be offered at Pace main offices at 525 N. Fourth St. in Vincennes.
Visit www.pacecaa.org to download an application.
