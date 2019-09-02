Terre Haute and Wabash Valley are the places to be for a chance to win the A-1 Auto Transport college scholarship this coming year.
The company, one of the largest auto transport companies in the nation operating in Indiana is offering its annual scholarship to students in Terre Haute and Wabash Valley as a way of paying it forward to the public for supporting its business for more than 20 years.
Award amounts of $250, $500 and $1,000 are awarded in the spring each year to students who have shown initiative and dedication towards furthering their education by enrolling in an accredited college, university, vocational school or truck driving school. The only requirement other than being enrolled in an accredited school is that the student must have a minimum 3.0 GPA. There are no age restrictions for entry.
To enter, students need to email their full name, contact information, name and contact information for their school and a 1,000-minimum word article focused on the auto transport industry to: scholarships@a1autotransport.com by the deadline for entry date of March 10, 2020.
Winners will be chosen by the A-1 Auto Transport Scholarship Committee at the end of March 2020 and the winners will be posted on the scholarship page on the company website as well as notified in person.
For more information about entry and to see entries and winners from the current school year, you can check the scholarship page at: https://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.