Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Terre Haute high school students learned from singers and music educators who have performed at the highest level with choral ensembles across the United States. During the College and Community Choral Workshop, the music and theater department welcomed four female professional ensemble singers virtually during the spring semester.
The workshops featured music inspired by women’s suffrage and focused on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and highlighted female artists and composers. Michael Boswell, event organizer and associate professor of music at SMWC, believes knowledge of the time period influences singing.
“Every song is a story, and if the performer is aware of the historical context of a piece of music, it informs a better performance,” Boswell said. “But I would say as an educator that the educational benefit also works in the other direction; that if we tackle music of different eras and of other cultures, we actually also learn more about the stories of those people, places and times. In many ways, music is the best teacher of history.”
Each artist sang pieces associated with the suffrage movement, and students had the opportunity to interact and ask questions. The mezzo-sopranos discussed the historical roles of the alto voice and presented on female composers of the 19th century, Clara Schumann and Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel. The sopranos presented on Hildegard von Bingen and on a work from a 13th-century convent in Spain known as “Las Huelgas Codex.”
Madeline DeBaun, a music therapy major and Madrigal from West Terre Haute, said her new knowledge of women’s suffrage improved her approach to the music. “This experience has changed my thought process and how I perform by reminding me the importance of knowing the background of pieces. Understanding the meaning of the song and even the composer will improve my performance.”
As a member of the Madrigals, Justine Gibson said her favorite part of the workshops were the sopranos. “Being a soprano, I just loved their energy,” the music therapy major from Terre Haute said. “They were so excited to be speaking about what they learned while researching for the workshop, that they made me excited to learn about it.”
Students from Terre Haute North Vigo and Terre Haute South Vigo high schools participated. The opportunity for high school students to learn directly from professional performers was a unique experience.
“This experience was a history and music lesson all rolled into one,” said Paul Ellison, choir director at Terre Haute South. “In addition, the students gained some perspective about singing on a professional level. I asked each of them to write a short reactionary paragraph for me as a culminating activity. The responses I received were overwhelmingly positive. One of the more memorable ones declared an extra boost of confidence to be a member of the professional performing arts community.”
