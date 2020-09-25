The Indiana Department of Education on Aug. 19 congratulated recipients of Indiana’s inaugural Purple Star school designation. The Purple Star designation honors schools displaying a significant commitment to service members, veterans, students, and families connected to the nation’s military.
In the Wabash Valley, recipients include Parke Heritage High School, North Central Parke Community School Corp.; Sullivan High School, Southwest Sullivan School Corp.; and Linton-Stockton Elementary, Linton-Stockton School Corp.
In its first year, schools had to meet specific requirements to receive the Purple Star school designation. These include, assigning a point of contact for military families, passing a resolution supporting military students and families, guaranteeing interviews for service members and their immediate family who meet the minimum job qualifications, and more. In total, 60 schools received the inaugural designation.
Parke Heritage High School announced in a recent release that it is proud to be among the inaugural schools to receive the Purple Star designation.
“Honoring our country's military has always been a part of my life and family,” said Dwight Ashley, Parke Heritage principal. “This is the least we can do for those Wolf Pack students that choose to sacrifice and serve our country, and to also honor alumni that have served.”
Sheryl McDaniel, counselor at Turkey Run Elementary and Parke Heritage High School, is serving as the point of contact for the school. To become the contact person she had to complete specific training regarding military families and how to support children of military families. This included learning about military culture and specifically becoming a resource for military students. The educational training also discussed the commitment schools can provide service members, veterans, and their families; specifically our students.
A special page on the Parke Heritage website has been established to recognize military alumni. Visit https://phhs.ncp.k12.in.us/news/purple_star_school to access the page.
“We are hoping to expand our Purple Star webpage by having alumni provide names of Turkey Run High School and Rockville High School alumni who have served our country,” Mrs. McDaniel said. “The community is also welcome to scan a photo along with the name of the veteran and email it to mcdaniels@ncp.k12.in.us.”
For a complete list of 2020 Purple Star recipients, visit www.doe.in.gov/sites/default/files/wf-stem/2020-purple-star-recipents-2.pdf. For more details on the Purple Star school designation, visit www.doe.in.gov/wf-stem/purple-star-school-designation.
