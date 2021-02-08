Applications open for Rose STEM summer programs

It may be the middle of winter, but Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is preparing its summer on-campus and at-home programs to allow high school students to explore their interests in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Applications are now being accepted for the following programs that allow students to work in teams or individually to complete a variety of hands-on projects, many completely from scratch, with the assistance of faculty mentors. The on-campus programs will give students the opportunity to live on a college campus and meet other teenagers with similar STEM interests from across the country.
Operation Catapult
For more than 50 years, this nearly two-week-long summer camp experience has been providing students with STEM awesomeness through interesting educational opportunities and fun-filled experiences. High school juniors or seniors can explore areas of robotics, chemistry, and computer programming; make electronic and mechanical machines from scratch; work with state-of-the-art equipment and laboratories, and learn how to communicate their projects to family and friends.
The 12-day sessions are scheduled for June 13-24, July 6-17 and July 20-31. Cost is $2,500.
Project Select
This is an immersive, hands-on science and engineering camp for high school students after their freshman or sophomore years. There are two, week-long sessions to allow students to build on their existing science and mathematics knowledge and connect it to modern engineering applications. They will also explore how science can be applied to solve difficult problems and test their designs using state-of-the-art equipment.
Sessions are June 13-19 and June 20-26. Cost is $1,450.
Creation Crates
For the second consecutive year, Rose is offering an experimental engineering design-at-home program for high school students who have completed their sophomore or junior years. A kit of materials will be delivered to each camper’s doorstep and they will work directly with a Rose-Hulman mechanical engineering faculty mentor to design, build and test a series of experimental apparatuses, use their own setup to take experimental measurements, and analyze the trustworthiness of those results. Students also will learn about life at Rose-Hulman by getting to know a current student and taking a virtual campus tour. Creation Crates will be June 7-18. Cost is $500.
Interested students can apply at http://bit.ly/2LBr3Uk.
