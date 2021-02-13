Applications are available for the Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity (ICLEO) program, which is designed to assist traditionally underrepresented groups in pursuing a legal career. Applications are available at courts.in.gov/cleo and are due by March 8.
ICLEO offers students a preparatory institute the summer before law school. This year, the institute is being hosted by the Indiana University McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis. While applicants should be prepared to be in-residence as stated in the application, due to the pandemic, the Summer Institute may be hosted virtually. The curriculum places a strong emphasis on academic rigor and provides professional development programming, field visits, and social events. Students who successfully complete the Summer Institute are awarded a scholarship of $4,800 per semester for up to six semesters.
To be eligible, applicants must be college graduates and must be accepted to an ABA-accredited law school in Indiana by the time the six-week ICLEO Summer Institute begins in June 2021. All applicants go through a rigorous application process that is separate from the Indiana law school application process.
The Indiana Supreme Court established ICLEO in 1997 to help bring diversity to the legal profession. Since then more than 600 have graduated as ICLEO fellows.
Applicants should contact Kendra Key at icleo@courts.in.gov with questions.
