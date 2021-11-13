Parke Heritage High School drama department will present “Aladdin Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, in the gymnasium of Rockville Elementary School, 406 Elm St.
The production is based on the Academy Award winning film and the Broadway show about the street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within him.
Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his character. With expanded characters and new songs, the story opens up “a whole new world” for young audience members.
Performers and crew members include Clayton Smith, Jasmyne Everson, Michaela Troutman, Shelby Robertson, Deja Nuchurch, Ethan Fleener, Carson Crowder, Jenna McVay, Blake Harris, Natalie Tome, Ev Rutter, CD Engle, Treyton Burgess, Katelyn Williams, Joyce Canfield, Jana Crites, Susan Bumgardner, Cassie Miller and Breanna Boblett.
Parke County Community Foundation is event sponsor.
Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door.
