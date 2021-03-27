The annual Growing Up in the Hood fundraiser in 2020 brought together volunteers, donors, sponsors and participants to celebrate positive programs in the Ryves neighborhood created or supported by the Ryves Community Optimist Club.
As this year’s event could not take place in person, a decision was made to change the name to Ryves Youth Rise Up! and move all the excitement online.
The Ryves Youth Rise Up! event will take place at 7 p.m. April 8.
There will be musical entertainment, a silent auction and the annual Friend of the Ryves Neighborhood award.
Keynote speaker Bruce Rosselli will speak about his many experiences as the United States bobsled team driver and elite athlete, heartbreak and success in his life, and his roots in the Wabash Valley.
A new addition this year to the silent auction will be high-end trips and experiences from travelpledge.com, including golf outings, luxury vacations and holiday trips.
Even with changes due to the pandemic, the group still counts on support from Indiana State University’s Center for Community Engagement to host the fifth annual fundraiser. Sponsorships ranging from $250 to $1,000 are available, and $10 event tickets include one free ticket to be entered for drawings of various door prizes.
All proceeds help provide supplies, programs and participation in events for school-aged children in the Ryves neighborhood as well as needed equipment to support programs and the children’s safety.
For ticket and sponsorship information, contact the Ryves Community Optimist Club at RyvesYouthRiseUp@gmail.com or Bret Ridgway at 812-878-2234.
Contact-less donations can be made through the PayPal account ryvesoptimists@att.net or the Square at https://ryves-community-optimist-club.square.site/.
Information for this story was provided by Ryves Community Optimist Club.
