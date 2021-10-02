Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Hatfield Hall Theater will host upbeat, dynamic harmonies Oct. 10, when the legendary country music group The Oak Ridge Boys takes the stage for a Performing Arts Series concert featuring shows at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.
The concert kicks off the 2021-22 mainstage performance series and is Hatfield Hall Theater’s first performing arts show since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled activities in the spring of 2020. That’s when the Oak Ridge Boys’ concert was originally scheduled.
“It’s great to feature a group like The Oak Ridge Boys. We’re looking forward to having audiences back in Hatfield Hall,” said the venue’s manager, Dan Tryon, who also coordinates the Performing Arts Series.
The Oak Ridge Boys’ distinctive four-part harmonies – by Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban – have been featured on such hits songs as “Elvira,” “I’ll Be True to You,” and “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight.” The group’s popularity led to an induction into Country Music Hall of Fame, membership into Nashville’s elite Grand Ole Opry, as well as induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. The group also has sold millions of studio albums and received numerous Grammy, Dove, Country Music Association, and Academy of Country Music awards.
Throughout the decades of success, The Oak Ridge Boys embraced the changing sound in gospel and country music. While the group may have evolved, its onstage energy has never wavered.
Now, the group’s Elvira40 tour is celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Elvira” with a thoroughly entertaining stage performance. Hatfield Hall audience members can dance and sing along with the music number and an assortment of other popular singles.
Tickets for The Oak Ridge Boys are $42 for adults and $37 for those under 18 years old. Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or by visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If still available, tickets could also be purchased at the ticket desk one hour before each show. Tickets previously purchased for the postponed 2020 concert will be honored. Hatfield Hall health and safety policies currently require people to wear masks while inside the venue.
III
The Oak Ridge Boys concert opens the 2021-22 Performing Arts Series’ mainstage performances that features lively, foot-stomping musical performances, beautiful ballet productions, and a tribute band concert to The Beatles.
Other shows scheduled in the series are:
Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, Oct. 24: This 12-member “little orchestra” group, featuring vocalist China Forbes, will present a multilingual mix of jazz, classical, and old-school pop music.
Here Come the Mummies, Nov.11: Grammy-winning musicians present a mysterious, terrifying funk show with unique personas, cunning song-craft, and mayhem-inducing entertainment.
Dailey and Vincent, Dec. 8: An “All I Want for Christmas is…Y’all” show by the Grammy winners and Grand Ole Opry members with their entertaining style of bluegrass, traditional country, and gospel music.
The Choir of Man, Jan. 22: A show with foot-stomping, tap dancing folk, Broadway, and pub tunes.
Russian National Ballet Presents: “Cinderella,” Feb. 10: The popular renowned Russian National Ballet returns to perform the timeless princess classic in an unforgettable experience.
Velocity Irish Dance, March 19: This Irish dance sensation group presents fast-paced, edgy music to get everyone on their feet.
The Texas Tenors, April 30: Another returning act are these dynamic music entertainers and friends.
BritBeat, May 14: Take a step back in time with a progressive musical tribute to The Beatles, evoking the same excitement and passion of the Fab Four in the 1960s.
More show and ticket information are available at www.hatfieldhall.com. The Hatfield Hall ticket desk is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and, when tickets are available, one hour before each show. For any inquiries, contact the ticket office at 812-877-8544. Hatfield Hall currently requires masks inside the venue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.